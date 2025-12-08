The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's invitation to a Nigerian social media influencer for a training on the tax law, which will be effective from 2026

DonAza, whose name appeared on the list, said he was only making his contest on his own and not for government recognition, prompting reactions from some Nigerians

The social media influencer also questioned why he would be recognised for such training, and Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, was recognised for an ambassadorial position

A Nigerian social media influencer, DonAza, has got Nigerians talking after he publicly rejected the Federal Government's invitation to be trained on the tax law that will be effective from 2026.

The federal government recently announced plans to train more content creators on the new tax law and expanded the number of participants to 50, in which DonAza was included. The special tax training program will prepare participants on the contents to appropriately educate the public.

Tax law: FG to train content creator

In a message on X on Sunday, December 7, Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, said the expansion follows overwhelming interest from content creators eager to contribute to accurate tax education.

Reacting to the announcement, DonAza, who always makes content that explains government policies on social media and YouTube, asked, "Is there no public education budget? Please remove my name. How is Reno more valuable than me? Reno for Ambassador, DonAza for suffer."

Reno Omokri was a former presidential aide who was recently nominated by President Bola Tinubu for an ambassadorial position. He was yet to be screened by the national assembly and approved.

Nigerians react as DonAza called out FG

DonAza's post has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

"No green for dem, Don Aza. Politicians dey collect $20k appearance fee, and Fayose was recently asking somebody to return his dollars. They have to pay well or park well."

Oladapo said DonAza has the option of accepting or rejecting the invitation:

"It is an invitation, accept the invitation and see what the offer is, definitely it can’t be free when Bomb No dey their head."

Dris advised the influencer:

"I think this is coming from a position where they check your content and fans' engagement and decide to add you to this list, after which a formal invitation will be sent. This shows disregard for the system that finds you Worthy of such a project. For some influencers, it's not."

Angel urged the government to remove him from the list:

"@taiwoyedele: There are worthy and more patriotic Nigerians who have been using their platforms to educate without asking for money. Kindly remove Him and find worthy individuals to work with."

Akanni advised the social media influencer:

"I think you should first acknowledge that they saw and appreciated your good, intelligent work. Putting it out there like a list doesn't mean that they will not have a discussion with you, nor is it an invitation. Putting Reno into this mix is unnecessary. Are you Reno?"

See the statement of DonAza here:

