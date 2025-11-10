EFCC declared ex‑governor Timipre Sylva wanted over alleged $14,859,257 conspiracy and dishonest conversion linked to NCDMB funds for Atlantic International Refinery

Notice backed by a Lagos State High Court warrant dated 6 November 2025 with EFCC publishing his photo

The announcement sparked mixed social media reaction from scepticism about EFCC’s methods to calls for decisive action and even offers of bounties

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Bayelsa state governor and ex‑minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, wanted.

Legit.ng gathered that this is in connection with an alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

Nigerians React as Ex-Governor Timipre Sylva Declared Wanted

The EFCC said the funds formed part of monies injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

The anti‑graft agency made the announcement via its verified X account on Monday, 10 November 2025, in a statement by Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity.

A warrant of the Lagos State High Court dated 6 November 2025 underpins the notice, the EFCC said.

Sylva, 61, who hails from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, is wanted and members of the public were asked to provide information on his whereabouts to any EFCC office nationwide or to the commission’s contact lines.

EFCC publishes wanted notice and contact details

The commission urged anyone with useful information to contact EFCC offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja, or to use the hotline 08093322644 or info@efcc.gov.ng.

The statement said the photograph of the wanted person accompanied the notice.

Mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians respond

The EFCC announcement provoked a flurry of reaction on social media, with responses ranging from scepticism to calls for decisive action.

One user (@krativity) wrote that the agency had lost public confidence, arguing that “you are begging members of the public to help you arrest a big man with verifiable addresses” and urging the EFCC to act directly rather than rely on tips.

taaoofeek said:

"So what should the public do? And you didn't state how much you are going to pay if we find him,"

stanleyontop_news said:

"Una no put bounty? If I catch am how much una go pay me?"

Source: Legit.ng