Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Timipre Sylva, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Bayelsa, is one of the leading candidates to watch out for.

This is due to the fact that Sylva was a former governor of the state and recently served as a petroleum minister under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sylva's emergence as APC governorship candidate

A federal high court sitting in Abuja had earlier disqualified Sylva from contesting in the Saturday governorship election before the court of appeal reinstated him.

On Monday, October 9, Justice Okorowo, in his ruling, said Sylva had been sworn in on two different occasions and has governed Bayelsa State for five years and, therefore, cannot be sworn in for the third time.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subsequently deleted his name from the list of candidates contesting the governorship election.

However, on October 31, the ruling of the high court was overturned by an appeal court in Abuja.

In reversing Sylva’s disqualification, a three-member panel of the appellant court held that the trial court which nullified Sylva’s candidature lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by Demesuoyefa Kolomo, who was not an aspirant in the primaries that produced Sylva as the APC governorship candidate.

Why Sylva may win on Saturday

Sylva has a wide political network in the state being a former governor and an immediate past minister at the federal level.

The former governor had earlier bragged that:

“I am already known as a former governor. So, there is nothing new in this for me,” he said.

Why APC Sylva may lose election

Sylva is in the race with a divided house, unlike his counterpart in the PDP, Governor Douye Diri, who enjoyed the massive support of his party.

The former minister is said to have mishandled the grumbles that surfaced when he became the party’s flagbearer.

Some APC loyalists in the state also believed that the popularity of Sylva in the state is diminishing.

