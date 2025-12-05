Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has led a high-powered Nigerian delegation to Cameroon on Friday, December 5, 2025

The delegation which has Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi and others are in Cameroon for a security assessment mission

Governor Kefas shared more details about the strategic security mission after the delegation was received by the General Coordinator of the BIR, Brigadier General Relence Francois

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yaoundé, Cameroun - Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has led a high-powered delegation to Cameroon for a strategic security assessment mission.

The mission is targeted at strengthening bilateral cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes.

As reported by Vanguard, the strategic move aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national security directive to curb cross-border threats and reinforce Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The delegation comprising the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Speaker Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bonzema John;

Others are Security Intelligence Executives from ETOS (Israeli security firm); Member, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Peter Abel Diau, Representative from the office of the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Col. JG Kwelle, Military attache from the embassy, amongst others

The prominent national security stakeholders were received by the General Coordinator of the BIR, Brigadier General Relence Francois.

Governor Kefas said the mission is a fact-finding initiative meant to enhance intelligence-sharing and bolster operational synergy along Nigeria’s international borders.

“This is a product of long-term intelligence gathering, which I have also shared with the National Security Adviser and other security agencies. We have always looked forward to collaborating with the Cameroonian government on border security. This meeting provides an opportunity to inspect vulnerable border communities, crossing points, and known corridors of illegal movement. We will now return to Nigeria, brainstorm with the National Security Adviser, and meet with the president.”

Troops arrest kidnapper while negotiating N20m ransom

Recall that a suspected kidnapper was arrested in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zafin Wuta arrested the suspect while negotiating a N20 million ransom.

The Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, narrated how the Troops of the 6 Brigade succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

Jubilation as Army arrests notorious Taraba kidnapper

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army captured suspected kidnapper Abubakar Bawa in Wukari, part of a larger criminal network

Preliminary probes link Bawa to Umar Musa, another kidnapper arrested days earlier in Taraba state.

Operation Zafin Wuta continues as the army vowed to dismantle gangs and restore safety to local communities.

Source: Legit.ng