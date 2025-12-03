Kogi: Tears as Children Die After Vehicle Conveying Them to School Plunges Into River, Video Emerges
- Four schoolchildren were confirmed dead in Egbolo, Kogi state, after a truck conveying them to school lost control and plunged into a river
- The truck, loaded with building materials, had offered to carry some of the students who were trekking the long distance to Ofuloko
- Unfortunately, the vehicle reportedly developed mechanical issues shortly after crossing a bridge, leading to the tragic incident
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Egbolo - Kogi state - Four pupils of Egbolo community in Igalamela-Odolu local government area (LGA) of Kogi state on Monday, December 1, lost their lives.
As reported by Vanguard, the young persons died when a truck conveying them to their school at the nearby Ofuloko community was involved in a lone accident.
Premium Times also noted the sad update.
Usman Idrisu, a youth leader in the community, said:
“The accident occurred when the truck, carrying building materials, assisted some pupils to drop them off at Ofuloko Primary School.
“The truck could not climb the hill after it crossed the bridge. It rolled backwards before plunging into the river.”
In the same vein, a grieving parent, who lost his son, accused the government of neglecting Egbolo for years and called for urgent action to stop further incidents.
An image and video showing the aftermath of the accident can be viewed below:
Kogi crash kills 6 victims
Meanwhile, six people have died, and others have been wounded in a road crash along the Lokoja–Okene road.
Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information, said the accident involved a bus carrying passengers returning from the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities held on Wednesday, December 3, at the Government House, Lokoja.
Fanwo said in a statement, according to Channels Television:
“The unfortunate accident, which occurred along the Lokoja–Okene road, claimed six precious lives.
“Thirteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at different health facilities across the state.”
Nigeria records 3,400 road deaths
In October, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported that no fewer than 3,400 people lost their lives in road accidents across Nigeria between January and September 2025, while 22,162 others sustained injuries in 6,858 crashes nationwide.
Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed disclosed the figures in Abuja during a press conference to officially launch the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign.
Mohammed said:
“3,433 persons were killed, and 22,162 persons injured out of a total of 6,858 reported road crashes between January and September, 2025."
He noted that most of the incidents were caused by “driver fatigue, overloading of persons, conveyance of persons in haulage vehicles and travelling with fuel in plastic containers.”
Trailer kills Kogi university lecturer
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mrs Kemi Emmanuel, a lecturer working with the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi state, was tragically killed by a speeding truck in Felele.
The fatal accident occurred after she fell from a commercial motorcycle and was crushed along the busy Lokoja highway.
The Kogi state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Tenimu Etuku, confirmed Mrs Emmanuel's death.
