Imo state experienced a fresh bomb explosion at its popular Orlu International Market on Tuesday, November 5

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the incident, adding that the two victims in the incident were the masterminds of the IED

Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police in the state, urged the people to remain calm as operatives have been deployed to the scene

Tragedy struck Orlu International Market in Imo State on Tuesday, November 5, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, claiming at least two lives and injuring several others. The blast sparked widespread panic, with residents fleeing in all directions.

An eyewitness described the chaotic scene: "We were trading when we heard the explosion. People ran for their lives, causing confusion and injuries. Some were killed in the blast."

Police speak as explosion rocks Imo

According to Leadership, Police Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, revealing that the two victims were the masterminds behind the IED. "Anti-bomb operatives have been deployed to the scene," he added.

Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma urged citizens to remain calm, stating, "We've deployed operatives to the area. There is no cause for alarm. We request peace and tranquillity."

The Imo State Police Command encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities to the authorities and remain vigilant. The incident has left residents in fear, disrupting the relative peace in the area.

How IPOB is operating in the southeast

Imo is one of the states in the southeast facing the turmoil of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB); there have been several measures to curb the growing insecurity in the state and the region at large.

However, the sit-home order being observed on Mondays in the region on the order of IPOB remains a threat to the fight against the insecurity confronting the region as it cripples the economy and peace.

