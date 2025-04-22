Just In: Police React to Reports of Deadly Explosion in Kaduna
Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Kaduna state police command has quashed viral reports of a bomb explosion in Abakpa area.
As reported on Tuesday, April 22, by TV 360, the police clarified that the tragic incident that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy was caused by an accidental discharge from a locally fabricated gun.
Police clarifies Kaduna incident
In a statement by Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna state, the command stated that preliminary investigations by the police's Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit revealed that the explosion was not the result of any improvised explosive device (IED), but rather the discharge of a locally made dane gun.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. along Josawa Road in Abakpa, claiming the life of young Abubakar Muhammed, a resident of the area. Seven other individuals reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.
Hassan said:
“Initial findings by our anti-bomb experts confirm that this was not a bomb explosion as previously speculated. It was an unfortunate incident involving a locally crafted firearm."
Legit.ng gathered that a coordinated emergency response was led by the divisional police officer (DPO) of the Kawo Division, with support from operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the chairman of Kaduna North local government.
The team was said to have swiftly secured the area and conducted an on-site assessment to ascertain the cause and scale of the damage.
Police authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the source of the weapon and the circumstances that led to its discharge. The command reiterated its commitment to transparency and has pledged to provide timely updates as new information emerges.
The Kaduna state police command also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed its determination to ensure justice and accountability
The statement added:
“We urge members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause panic or fear. The command remains committed to ensuring public safety and will keep the public informed as investigations progress."
