A deadly explosion occurred at an Islamiyyah school in the Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing one student and injuring four others. The incident happened around noon on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the school located about 42 kilometres from the Abuja city centre.

According to a security source, the explosion is suspected to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried by the deceased student. The source stated that the student's identity had not been confirmed, and the incident caused widespread panic in the area.

Fresh Abuja explosion: Security operatives take action

Premium Times reported that emergency and security personnel, including the police bomb disposal squad, quickly arrived at the scene to respond to the incident. The injured students were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the police have not yet commented on the incident, leaving many details unclear.

Multiple attempts to reach Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory's Command of the Nigeria Police, were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, school authorities have not been reachable for comment.

The students involved in the incident were reportedly new admissions who had resumed classes on January 3, 2025. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of schools in the area, and an investigation into the cause of the explosion is likely to follow.

List of memorable explosion in Abuja

There has been a major explosion in the Nigerian capital that is memorable. Some of them included the 2011 Abuja United Nations bombing, which was a significant incident. On August 26, 2011, a car bomb explosion at the United Nations compound in Abuja killed at least 21 people and injured 73.

Also, in April 2014, the Nyanya bombing killed at least 88 people and injured over 200. Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the bombing. Another was the Wuse bombing, which happened on June 25, 2014. A terrorist attack occurred at the Emab Plaza in Wuse, Abuja, killing 21 people and injuring 17. Boko Haram was responsible for the attack.

Police allayed fear over explosion in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abuja, the Nigeria capital, came under panic on Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024, following an explosion in the Maitama area of the FCT.

The police spokesperson in the Nigeria capital, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the explosion in a statement, saying it was caused by a refuse container which was under intense heat.

Adeh disclosed that two refuse evacuators were injured at the scene and are receiving treatment at the Maitama General Hospital while the situation is under control.

