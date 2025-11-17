Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has formally petitioned the U.S. Congress, demanding the removal of its name from a proposed sanctions list

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has appealed to the United States Congress to remove its name from a proposed sanctions list.

The group insists that it is a lawful socio-cultural organisation, and not linked to violence or extremism.

MACBAN President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, disclosed this during a press conference on Sunday, November 16, in Abuja.

He said the association had formally written to the U.S. Congress through the American Embassy, faulting its inclusion in the U.S. House Resolution 860, which targets entities accused of violating religious freedom in Nigeria.

The controversy follows a bill sponsored by U.S. Congressman Christopher Smith, which proposes visa bans and asset freezes against individuals and organisations considered responsible for violating religious freedom under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act.

The bill lists MACBAN, Miyetti Allah Kautal Horee, alongside Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, the Taliban, and the Houthis as “Entities of Particular Concern.”

If passed, the legislation would empower U.S. authorities to impose visa restrictions and freeze assets of persons linked to the listed groups.

'MACBAN has no history of extremism'

According to him, MACBAN, which was registered with the Federal Government in 1986, has no history or organisational ties to extremism and must not be categorised with violent groups.

Ngelzarma said the resolution relied on misleading and incomplete assertions, adding that the lawmakers blurred the lines between criminal elements operating in rural communities and peaceful, law-abiding pastoralists.

He said:

“We are not a militia organisation. We do not run armed wings, we do not sponsor violence, and we do not protect criminals. Any individual who commits a crime does so independently and must face justice.”

Ngelzarma said such a classification was unfair and dangerous, stressing that pastoralists have suffered heavy casualties themselves.

MACBAN presents verified records

The group's president presented verified records showing that over 18,600 pastoralists were killed, 1.29 million displaced, 87,543 houses destroyed, and more than one million cattle rustled or killed between 2015 and 2025 across 17 states.

He also noted that several MACBAN state chairmen and executives were assassinated due to their cooperation with security agencies and peace-building institutions.

“These facts show clearly that pastoralists are victims of insecurity, not perpetrators,” he said.

Ngelzarma emphasised that MACBAN has been actively involved in peace-building collaborations with the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces, NSCDC, NIPSS, state peace-building agencies, traditional rulers, USAID, Mercy Corps, Search for Common Ground, and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

MACBAN appeals to U.S. Congress

According to Ngelzarma, mischaracterising MACBAN risks undermining years of mediation work and could further escalate conflicts in rural areas.

He appealed to the U.S. Congress to review the resolution and remove MACBAN’s name from the proposed sanctions list.

The group urged Washington to embrace evidence-based engagement and support long-term solutions such as grazing reserves, rangeland restoration, veterinary services, education, and conflict-resolution programmes.

MACBAN reiterated its commitment to peaceful coexistence, food security, and national stability.

