President Tinubu has approved new appointments across UBEC, the Bank of Agriculture, and the National Agricultural Development Fund

UBEC retains Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as chairman, while the Bank of Agriculture gets a new chairman, managing director, three executive directors, and five non-executive directors

NADF’s full board has been constituted, led by Bello Maccido, with fresh board members representing all geopolitical zones

Legit.ng journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf has over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved fresh appointments into three major federal institutions — the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

President Tinubu has approved new appointments across UBEC, the Bank of Agriculture, and the National Agricultural Development Fund. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on Friday through a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

UBEC board constituted

The President confirmed the continuation of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as chairman of the UBEC board. New representatives were also named across the six geopolitical zones, including Uchendu Ikechi Mbaegbulem (South East) and Gift Ngo (South South).

Others appointed are Mrs Ibiwunmi Akinnola (South West), Dr Meiro Mandara (North East), Dr Abdu Imam Saulawa (North West), and Professor Paul Ibukun-Olu Bolorunduro (North Central). Board members are expected to serve an initial four-year term.

Bank of Agriculture gets new leadership

President Tinubu confirmed the appointments of Muhammad Babangida as chairman and Ayo Sotinrin as managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), as previously announced.

The President also appointed three executive directors and five non-executive directors to the bank, representing Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The executive directors are Fatima Garba, from Sokoto, as executive director, Corporate Services; Ka'amuna Ibrahim Khadi, from Borno, as executive director, Risk Management and Strategy; and Hakeem Oluwatosin Salami, from Kwara, as executive director, Operations.

The non-executive directors appointed to the bank's board include Aminu Malami Mohammed (North East), Charles Amuchienwa (South East), Oladejo Odunuga (South West), Rabiu Idris Funtua (North West), and Kochi Donald Iorgyer (North Central).

NADF board inaugurated

In the same vein, President Tinubu in October 2023 appointed Muhammad Abu Ibrahim as the executive secretary and CEO of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to lead the young agency, conceived by farmers and agripreneurs, to boost access to affordable capital.

President Tinubu Constitutes The Boards Of NADF, Bank Of Agriculture and UBEC. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Twitter

According to Onanuga, in accordance with the Fund's statute, President Tinubu has now constituted the board members who will be pivotal to the agency's work.

Mallam Bello Maccido, the pioneer chairman of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, is the board chairman. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He represents the North West.

Other members of NADF board

Other members include a prominent financial consultant and seasoned banker, Dr Nelson Henry Essien, representing Akwa Ibom and the South-South, and Amina Ahmed Habib, representing Jigawa and the North-West. Amina is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Another member appointed by President Tinubu is Ondo State-born, Akinyinka Olufela Akinnola, an engineer with diversified business interests. He represents the South West.

Hassan Tanimu Musa Usman from Borno represents the North East on the board. He is the founder of New Frontier Developments Ltd and a former non-executive director of Access Bank.

Lufer Samson Orkar from Benue represents North Central. Felix Achibiri from Imo represents the South East. He is the Group Director of Genesis Energy Holdings and the chairman and CEO of DFC Holdings Limited.

FG clears air over alleged ban on open grazing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government banned open grazing by cattle rearers to curb farmers-herders conflicts across Nigeria.

Minister Alhaji Mukhtar Maiha announced the declaration during the inauguration of the first National Council on Livestock Development in Yola, Adamawa state.

The council was tasked with modernising the livestock sector and promoting ranching as a safer and more profitable alternative.

Source: Legit.ng