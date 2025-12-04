The 2025 edition of the prestigious Oba Ayangburen And The Bee Spelling Competition reached a historic climax on Sunday, November 30, as hundreds gathered at the Ikorodu Town Ultramodern Hall to witness one of the most competitive finales since the project began four years ago.

Oba (Engr.) Dr. Abdulkabir Shotobi supervises the grand finale of the spelling competition.

Source: Original

The spelling competition - designed in honour of the Paramount Ruler of Ikorodu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Engr.) Dr Abdulkabir Adewale Shotobi, Adegorunshen V, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, ran for four months, attracting 700 primary-school pupils from both public and private schools across Lagos State. Preliminary rounds were conducted across all 20 Local Government Areas, stretching from early October into the first week of November, before culminating in the grand finale that held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The grand finale enjoyed the full royal splendour and moral leadership of the Ayangburen, who personally supervised the event. He was joined by a roster of eminent personalities including: Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, CON, Chairman of the occasion; Prince Adedayo Ladega, Executive Chairman, Ikorodu LG (represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Babawale Alogba); Alhaja Mutiat Abeni Ojulari, Iyaloja of Ayangburen Sabo Market - newly elevated to Grand Matron of the competition; Dr. Dipo Arigbede, Founder, TINDIP Group of Schools – officially decorated as Patron of the competition; Prince Olayiwola Oyedele Shotomiwa, Founder of Laulat Memorial Foundation (represented by Prince Oba Oshikoya); Alhaji Fatai Mustapha (F1 Lounge); Alhaji Kolawole Fatai, Chairman IKODASS; Otunba Adegoke Akinola Awomodu; Sheikh Abdulrasaq Ishola, CEO Al-Abrar Travels & Tours and Grand Mufti of Yorubaland; Mr. Oluseyi Momoh, MD, Global Point Ltd; Alhaja Chief (Mrs) Ashake Modinat Shonubi Wahab, Iyaloja-General, Igbogbo/Bayeiku; Prince Taiwo Odumbo, Executive Secretary, Ikorodu Local Government Education Area and several others.

In a remarkable turn that breaks the pattern of the past three editions - previously won by female pupils - the 2025 title was claimed by Chisa Ibe of TINDIP Nursery & Primary School, Ikorodu, becoming the first male winner in the history of the competition.

Group of pupils with certificates and awards at Oba Ayangburen And The Bee 2025 ceremony.

Source: Original

Chisa walked away with a full tuition-free scholarship for his entire secondary school education, valued at ₦12 million, courtesy of the education partner Kingsfield Schools. He also received a ₦500,000 cash support from philanthropist Chief Adegoke Awomodu.

The 1st runner-up, Oghenetega Oyindamola Ovie (Cortina Nursery & Primary School, Ikorodu), and 2nd runner-up, Idris Mutimayina (Dihayat Rahimotil Islamic Nursery & Primary School, Amuwo Odofin) were not left out - both secured full scholarships for their secondary school education graciously sponsored by the Ayangburen and his wife, Olori Kudirat Shotobi.

In further demonstration of royal benevolence, Oba Shotobi announced a ₦1 million cash prize to be shared among the 1st runner-up and the other finalists who reached the final round. He also pledged ₦2.5 million to support the organisers.

In his address, Oba Shotobi commended the initiator, Mr Temidayo Phillips, CEO of Kismet Entertainment, for his vision and commitment to the educational advancement of Nigerian children. He also expressed delight at reconnecting with his “long-time friend,” Asiwaju Olawale-Cole, through the event.

The King encouraged well-meaning individuals and organisations to support the competition, expressing optimism that the project has the potential to grow into Africa’s biggest and most rewarding educational programme.

History made as competition crowns first-ever male champion, awards multi-million naira scholarships

Source: Original

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Asiwaju Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, CON, praised the Ayangburen for lending his respected office to such a noble cause. He announced a ₦2.5 million donation for the 2025 edition and further pledged an annual ₦2.5 million support for the next five years.

Newly decorated Patron, Dr Arigbede, whose school produced this year’s champion, pledged to commit more resources, influence, and personal networks to take full sponsorship of the competition from the 2026 edition onward.

Speaking with the media, the Project Lead and Initiator, Mr Temidayo Phillips, expressed joy at the success of the programme. He noted that the competition was borne out of a desire to celebrate royalty while nurturing academic excellence among young minds. He revealed that after the 2026 edition, which marks its fifth anniversary, the project aims to “break an uncommon record”.

The 2025 edition received backing from top corporate sponsors, including Belloxxi Biscuits, Ghadco Nigeria Ltd (distributors of Pop Cola & Lola Pop), BiC Pen, Fan Milk, SLOT, local brands like Glorious Opportunity, Labule, F1 Lounge, Headway Events, OClean Ltd, Epeetech, and many others.

Source: Legit.ng