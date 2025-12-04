A man, Victor Fajemirokun, has narrated how he conspired with an herbalist and his apprentices to kill an FRSC personnel, Funmilayo Lasisi, and his 12-year-old daughter

Victor said he had consulted an 'Alfa', who told him that his girlfriend was behind his predicament and impeding the speed of his destiny

Fajemirokun said the murderous herbalist told him to bring Funmi to his place for a spiritual exercise, and that led to the murder of his side chick and the woman's daughter

Osogbo, Osun state - Victor Fajemirokun, the boyfriend of slain senior FRSC officer Lasisi Funmilayo and her daughter Sewa Lasisi, has explained why he lured them to their deaths at the hands of herbalists in Osun state.

As reported by The Punch, Fajemirokun was paraded alongside two herbalists, Sunday James and Gboyega Daramola, at the headquarters of the Osun police command in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, December 3.

Suspects confess why Ogun FRSC officer was killed.

The Nation also noted the sad development.

The 40-year-old Osogbo-based grilled fish seller said he lured the deceased from Abeokuta, Ogun state, to Ijebu-Jesa in Osun state after being told by an Islamic cleric that Funmilayo, relying on “spiritual manipulations,” had used his glory.

It was gathered that the 39-year-old and her daughter, earlier declared missing in Ogun state, were found dead with mutilated body parts at a suspected herbalist’s den in Osun, in what authorities suspect to be a ritual killing.

Alleged ritual killing: Police interrogate suspects

Fajemirokun narrated:

“I met one Gboyega Daramola on TikTok. The agreement between me and Funmilayo was to go and meet him for spiritual cleansing. So, when this man (Gboyega) did spiritual consultation for me, he said Funmilayo was the one causing misfortune for me. So, he asked me to come with her.

“I went there with Funmilayo to his place at Ijebu-Ijesa. The man told Funmilayo that she had to do some rituals and instructed three men to take her to the bush to perform the rituals. It was in the bush that we killed her. The daughter went to the bush with us.

“After killing them, I ran to a mountain in Ikoyi. It was from there that I went to Ibadan.

“It was as if I was hypnotised. I never really wanted to do that. So, when we got there, I knew that they were going to kill her. I never knew they harvested their organs. I only heard that on the news and that was when I decided to come back home.”

Legit.ng gathered that Fajemirokun, the mastermind, had evaded arrest. Through collaboration with Interpol, he was apprehended in Ghana and repatriated to Nigeria.

Osun crime: Suspects trade blame

Meanwhile, James, one of the two herbalists arrested in connection with the crime, said he only acted on an order.

His words:

“I went to my boss’ house, where I met Victor, a woman and a young girl. My boss (Daramola) told me that Victor had gone to an alfa before, where he was told that his woman friend had used his glory. So, he was there for them to kill his wife and his child.

“So, my boss ordered me to kill them and threatened me. We took them to a bush where we used a knife to cut their throats. After that, we cut the woman into pieces."

But Daramola, the main herbalist, however, said that it was Fajemirokun who instructed them to kill the deceased for money ritual purposes. He denied being present when the crime was committed.

Victor Fajemirokun admits involvement in killing, cites cleric’s warning after police arrest. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The police disclosed that although the body of the late Lasisi was retrieved from the dam where her remains were dumped, some vital parts, including the head, both hands, chest, and other parts, were missing.

