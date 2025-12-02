Prof Abdulgafar Oyeweso, OAU Pro-Chancellor, died at 64 after a successful surgery

The Chairman of the Council and Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, Prof Abdulgafar Oyeweso, has died.

The renowned professor of history passed away at a hospital following a successful surgery.

Family confirms passing

The Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof Abdulgafar Oyeweso, dies.

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued by Olawale Oyeweso on behalf of the family, it was confirmed that Prof Oyeweso died on Tuesday morning, December 2.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and brother, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso who departed this life on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 at the age of 64 after a brief illness,” the statement read.

Renowned educator and mentor

The statement described Prof Oyeweso as “a renowned Professor of history, educator and mentor who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues, political associates among others.”

Prof Abdulgafar Oyeweso, who serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, dies.

Source: Facebook

Prof Oyeweso is survived by his wife, children and other family members. His remains are scheduled to be buried at his country home in Ede by 4pm on the same day, following solat Ashri, Vanguard reported.

“His wisdom and dedication to education and public service will be sorely missed,” the family added.

