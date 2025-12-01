A Nigerian lady who knows the wife of naval officer, Lt. Yarima, shared what she knew about their relationship

She mentioned the wife’s name and how many years the couple dated before their wedding took place

Her post went viral and many reacted as she mentioned the exact day the wedding took place

A Nigerian lady who said she knew the wife of the viral naval officer, Lt. Adam Muhammad Yarima, shares details about her.

The Nigerian Navy officer resurfaced online as a video of his wedding emerged, sparking reactions from netizens.

Source: Facebook

Yarima had impressed many Nigerians with his bold face-off with the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, over access to a parcel of land.

Lady gives details about Lt. Yarima’s wife

Identified on Facebook as Muhammed Rahinat, the lady claimed that she knew Lt. Yerima’s new wife.

She stated that Yerima and his wife, Khadija, dated for five years and tied the knot on Saturday.

Posting photos of the couple, she said:

“Allahumma Barik my baby khadija married her fiancé of 5yrs lieutenant A.m yareema, five years of love/ Congratulations to the newly weds, Allah ya basu zaman lfy.”

Responding to a netizen who said the couple had been married a long time, Rahinat said:

“ This was yesterday. Read the caption you would tell I know the bride!!”

Reactions trail Lt Yarima’s wedding

Sa'adatu Saleh Abdu

You are a lucky girl, you Married the second best Husband in Nigeria. I am married to the No 1 mind you.

Yasmin Malik Allan

Ohh sorry zah heart of many ladies in Nigeria has been broken they are busy preparing waiting for lieutenant yarima, to even say hi for them but it turns out to here is the queen of his heart heart luck Nigerian 's ladies . May gob bless their new home, with peace, joy, and happiness

Elham Musah

I'm so jealous Ahh she just stole my dream man now am back to single life style

Yayu Hamza

Congratulations to the officer with integrity

Aisha Rabiu said:

I'm not a fool sir congratulations your home is bless

Maryam Ahmed said:

Thank god she married her finance ohhh her pocket will never be dry inshaa Allah

Nafisa Muhammad

"Very modest bride,..Allah ya basu zaman lafiya da zuria dayaba."

Aisha Ismail said:

I saw a post that he has a wife and a daughter is it AI? Abi he is marrying a second wife?

Salihu Fatima said:

Hope it's not because of what he displayed with wike the last time??? Because people are so fool .

Soldier offers daughter to naval officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian soldier serving with the United Nations jokingly offered his daughter in marriage to naval officer Yarima.

The offer came after the soldier saw a viral video of Yerima’s stand-off with FCT minister Nyesom Wike over a property dispute in Abuja.

The post quickly went viral, with many people reacting online.

Source: Legit.ng