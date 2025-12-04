Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested four car snatchers in the nation's capital

The police operatives also recovered six stolen cars and over 15 million from the notorious armed robbery and car-snatching syndicate

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, narrated how the notorious car-snatching syndicate was arrested and the cash recovered

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested four members of a notorious armed robbery and car-snatching syndicate.

The Jabi, Gwagwalada, and Mabushi Police Divisions recovered a total of three stolen vehicles after acting on credible intelligence and supported by digital forensic reconstruction.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Command’s Scorpion Squad also arrested additional suspects and recovered four more vehicles, and the seizure of over ₦15 million cash.

Adeh made this known in a statement issued via the FCT police X handle @FCT_PoliceNG on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The four suspects are identified as Dalhatu Bashiru (an ex-convict), Nwadigo Emmanuel, Uchenna Kalu, and Alhaji Jazuli Adamu.

The police spokesperson said the principal receiver, Alhaji Jazuli Adamu, was arrested in Fagge LGA of Kano State with ₦15,280,000 (Fifteen Million, Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira), money intended for the latest batch of stolen vehicles.

“Further findings revealed that he works closely with an accomplice, Alhaji Abdulkarim Gabeida Ibrahim, a citizen and resident of the Niger Republic, who coordinates the resale of stolen vehicles in the Niger Republic. He is currently at large, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.”

Adeh disclosed that all the suspects and recovered exhibits are in police custody as investigations continue to track down other fleeing members of the gang.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, urged vehicle owners to install functional car trackers to aid quick recovery when necessary.

CP Dantawaye also encouraged residents to support police operations by providing credible information through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.

The commissioner hailed the police officers for their dedication to securing the FCT.

Nigerians react as police arrest car snatchers

@ibrahim_navy

Catching them right when they thought they would enjoy all they’ve stolen from people, karma waited till December.

@petjery

Great development. Crime rate is high.

@Faceindahse

you gave a faceless statue a placard and placed cash by it,does it mean only his hands stole the money without face?

@Theman24632104

Even the federal capital Territory Abuja is not safe for the citizens

@Lewizlewis2

See the rubbish you're doing cutting his face so he won't be recognized after you let him go.

