A Delta state police officer has been arrested after a viral video showed him firing at an unarmed citizen’s car in Asaba

The command described the officer’s conduct as unprofessional and a violation of Force Order 237 on firearm use

Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda has ordered disciplinary action and promised sanctions to deter future misconduct

A police officer in Delta State has been arrested after a viral video showed him firing shots at a moving vehicle in Asaba.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, describing the officer’s action as “unprofessional and unacceptable.”

According to the command, the officer’s conduct violated Force Order 237, which governs the use of firearms by police personnel.

The incident, which sparked outrage on social media, showed the officer shooting directly at an unarmed citizen’s vehicle without any immediate threat to his life or that of others.

Police condemn reckless shooting in Asaba

In an official statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, the command said the policeman had been identified, summoned, and detained at the headquarters in Asaba.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has directed that an internal disciplinary process begin immediately to determine appropriate sanctions.

“The Command condemns his act in totality as no policeman has the right to use his firearm without recourse to Force Order 237. It is the duty of every Nigerian Police officer to protect lives and property and not to put the life of anybody in danger,” the statement read.

The command explained that although the officer was reportedly responding to a hit-and-run case, such a situation did not justify the use of firearms.

Officer faces disciplinary measures after arrest

The police stressed that all officers must follow established procedures when handling cases that could lead to confrontation.

“The officer has been taken into custody, queried, and an investigation has commenced. The Command wishes to reiterate that, although the Policeman was responding to a case of a hit-and-run accident, no policeman is allowed to use his firearm without justification, as stipulated in Force Order 237,” the statement added.

CP Abaniwonda assured the public that the erring officer would face the full weight of the law in accordance with the Police Act and Regulations.

He also reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remains the command’s top priority and promised that disciplinary measures would serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP assures members of the public that the officer concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement concluded.

The Delta State Police Command urged residents to remain calm and continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities as investigations progress.

