Heartwarming videos of the Ooni of Ife and his first son, Prince Tadenikawo, have emerged online

One of the clips captured the Yoruba monarch bonding with his son as he showered prayers on him

Another clip also showed the funny moment when the young prince said he wanted to remain with his father

Oba Enitan Adeyeye, the Ooni of Ife, and his first son, Prince Tadenikawo, recently made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

The Yoruba monarch was also seen showering prayers on his young prince while holding his traditional staff.

Prince Tadenikawo is the first son of the Ooni, whom he had with his third wife, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi.

Comments about the Ooni and his son

The sweet exchange between the father and son has stirred reactions about the cordial relationship between the Ooni and his estranged queen, Olori Silekunola.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

olubuseiii said:

"It is very interesting and heartwarming to see His Divine Imperial Majesty, Kabiyesi Oluaye Ọọnirsa, the Deity King spending quality time with his Crown Prince. Long live the King of Kings. Orisa gbogbo Ọba Alade!!!"

oyinsparkle commented:

"Olori Silekunola , this is so beautiful. Just one night and give our prince a brother. Mo fi ori ADE be yin o. Olori of the source."

deniksaniks commented:

"Olori Silekunola, what do you expect. Of course he’s gon go with daddy 😂Arole Oodua proper!"

oluwatosyngrace said:

"Oba is still in love."

askfam.store said:

"You can’t be too big to do Daddy and child. Love seeing this kind of moment."

evansabosede commented:

"He said call her full name : Olori Silekunola. Wao does that say something? The love is still there."

mj_classyakubewears wrote:

"E go be like film for everybody eyes if this Olori silekunola gives birth to no 2."

