Six people lost their lives following a collision between a bus and a truck at Nawfia axis near Enugu-Agidi Junction along the Awka–Onitsha expressway on the night of Friday, November 28.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the incident.

Anambra FRSC personnel have restored traffic flow after the nighttime collision.

Anambra sector commander, Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, told journalists that reckless driving caused the accident.

The vehicles involved were a yellow and black tipper with registration FGG21XV and a red bus registered XQ398AA.

Reckless overtaking led to crash

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial. The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Asekhauno explained.

A total of 32 people were on board both vehicles, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women sustained injuries. Twenty-one others escaped without harm.

The victims were transported to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where medical staff confirmed the fatalities.

FRSC officers quickly cleared the scene, allowing normal traffic to resume along the busy expressway.

Preventable tragedy, FRSC warns

Asekhauno described the accident as entirely preventable and urged motorists to obey traffic regulations. She said: “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She also extended sympathies to the families of those who died and emphasized the need for drivers to avoid aggressive overtaking and prioritise safety.

The Corps remains committed to enforcing traffic rules, raising road safety awareness, and providing prompt rescue services during emergencies.

Truck crushes 3 university students to death

A tragic accident in Ikorodu, Lagos, has claimed the lives of three students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) after a sand-laden truck lost control due to brake failure.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the fatal accident occurred around Powerline Junction, inward Ikorodu Roundabout.

Truck crushes three Lagos varsity students in Ikorodu, injures many.

The sand-laden truck reportedly rammed into several vehicles and injuring seven others.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the truck was travelling at high speed before it lost control and collided with multiple vehicles and tricycles along the busy corridor.

“In an incident of profound tragedy that cast a pall of grief over the Ikorodu metropolis, three promising students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu — two males and one female — lost their lives instantaneously in a fatal multiple-vehicle collision,” Taofiq said.

He added that seven others, including tricycle operators, sustained serious injuries in the horrifying crash.

Fatal accident claims 6 lives in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fatal accident occurred along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos state on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The road crash led to the death of 6 people, and nine others were seriously injured in the tragic incident.

The general manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, provided more details about the tragic incident

