Tears as Trailer Tragically Kills University Lecturer

A Federal University Lokoja lecturer, Mrs Kemi Emmanuel , was tragically killed by a speeding truck in Felele

The fatal accident occurred after she fell from a commercial motorcycle and was crushed along the busy Lokoja highway

The incident has reignited urgent calls for stricter traffic regulations and safer road practices in Kogi State

Tragedy struck the academic community of Felele, Lokoja, on Wednesday afternoon when a heavy-duty truck fatally crushed Mrs Kemi Emmanuel, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts at the Federal University, Lokoja.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm along the Crusher axis of the Lokoja metropolis.

Truck accident claims life of Federal university lecturer

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Tenimu Etuku, confirmed the death of Mrs Emmanuel on Thursday during a telephone conversation with a correspondent in Lokoja. He described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate.”

According to Etuku, the lecturer was a passenger on a commercial motorcycle, locally known as an okada, when the speeding truck struck the vehicle.

The impact caused her to fall onto the highway, where she was crushed by the truck.

“When the accident happened, our rescue team responded promptly and quickly rushed the victim to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead,” Etuku said.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.”

The FRSC commander expressed dismay over the conduct of the okada rider involved in the tragic incident, though further details about the rider’s actions remain undisclosed.

Felele axis accidents raise alarms over heavy-duty truck traffic

This latest fatality has reignited public concern over the increasing frequency of accidents involving heavy-duty trucks along the busy Felele axis and other major roads in Kogi State.

In May 2025, PUNCH Online reported that 19 people, including five children, lost their lives in a devastating crash along the Obajana–Lokoja road.

That tragedy prompted Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to call for stricter enforcement of road traffic laws on federal highways.

Similarly, six people died in April in a passenger bus accident along the Lokoja–Abuja road, while another crash on October 12 claimed ten lives on the Obajana–Lokoja route.

Residents demand urgent action on road safety

In response to the rising death toll, residents and students have called on the Kogi State Government to implement immediate and strategic measures to curb further loss of life.

Among the suggestions gaining traction is a proposed regulation to restrict trailer movement through Lokoja during daytime hours, allowing passage only after 9:00 pm.

The tragic death of Mrs Emmanuel has added urgency to these calls, with many urging authorities to prioritise road safety reforms and enforce stricter controls on commercial and heavy-duty vehicles operating within urban corridors.



