US Congressman Riley Moore announced on X on December 2 that President Donald Trump had asked him and members of the House Appropriations Committee to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

US Congressman Riley Moore announced a roundtable on Nigerian Christian persecution to gather testimony.

“President Trump asked me and @HouseAppropsGOP to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“As part of this investigation, the committee is hosting a roundtable to continue building on the work we’ve done so far.

“We will never turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters in Christ who suffer for their faith.”

According to Moore, the roundtable would bring together critical testimony to inform a comprehensive report. The report, directed by President Trump, aimed to examine the massacre of Nigerian Christians and outline steps Congress could take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.

The announcement placed renewed attention on the plight of Christians in Nigeria, where attacks on faith communities had drawn international concern.

Moore stated that the committee’s work was intended to ensure that Congress played a role in strengthening protections for religious groups facing violence and persecution.

This development marked a significant step in US congressional engagement with global religious freedom issues, with the roundtable expected to provide evidence that could shape future policy decisions.

US President Donald Trump alleged that Christians in Nigeria were facing severe persecution, a claim that had drawn attention in Washington.

Donald Trump’s recent allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria have stirred diplomatic tensions and sharp rebuttals from Nigerian officials.

In late October and November 2025, Trump declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” claiming thousands of Christians had been killed by radical groups. He warned of possible US military intervention, including air strikes, if Nigeria failed to act.

Trump’s allegation highlighted growing concerns about religious violence in Nigeria, where Christian communities had been repeatedly targeted by armed groups.

Alleged christian genocide: US congressman meets Ribadu

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States Congressman Riley M. Moore met with Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, and other senior members of the Nigerian government in Washington, D.C.

Moore and the Nigerian delegation discussed the alleged persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in the country. The US Congressman and Ribadu’s team looked at ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the United States and Nigeria to end the bloodshed.

Moore disclosed in a statement shared via his X handle @RepRileyMoore on Wednesday, November 19, 2025: “I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

