US President Donald Trump's allegation that Christians are being targeted by terrorists in Nigeria has been described as an unfortunate development

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, made the position and pointed out the possible cause of Trump's outburst

The analyst explained that data have shown that the terrorists have killed more Muslims than Christians

United States President Donald Trump's allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria has been traced to the push by the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, made the position while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, describing the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern as an unfortunate development.

Analyst speaks on foreign invasion

He explained that he could not fault some Christians who felt they were being targeted by the terrorists, and at the same time, noted that statistics have shown that more Muslims have been killed and more Mosques have been burnt by the terrorists.

US President Trump recently made an allegation against Nigeria and threatened to take military action against the sovereign nation should the government fail to disarm the terrorists on time, alleging that Christians are the sole victims of the terrorist attacks.

Trump's allegation has gained global headlines and international condemnation. It has also been fact-checked, and the victims of insecurity in Nigeria have been confirmed not to be Christians but Nigerians of all faiths.

What analysts say about Trump's allegation

In his reactions, Yusuf said:

"The redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern by President Donald Trump of the US is quite unfortunate. I do not think that there is a statewide action against Christians. However, we do know that people have been killed as a result of professing their religious faith, and churches have been attacked by bandits or terrorists. Whatever nomenclature has been adopted, Muslims have been killed, and we have seen reports that more Muslims have been killed.

"I do not blame Christians who think they need to speak up because they feel that they're being particularly targeted by these terrorists. We've heard of the cases, such as the recently Kwara state, maybe that's north central, but we had a case in Ondo and Ekiti, where people are attacked in their churches about two or three years ago.

"However, I do think that there is propaganda being pushed by IPOB, and there is evidence for that, which is shaping this claim, and Nigeria has to do more, not just in words but in action, which is taking the security of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, very important."

Pope speaks on Trump's allegation against Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church globally, has made a major push back on the Christian genocide claim in Nigeria.

The Pope made the comment while addressing journalists as he was about to leave his residence in Castel Gandolfo in the Vatican.

This came amid the allegation by US President Donald Trump that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

