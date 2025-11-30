President Bola Tinubu has been urged to take three major steps in addressing the US President Donald Trump's claim

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, mentioned things that should be done while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng

Trump has alleged that Nigeria allow the killings of Christians and subsequently tagged it as a country of particular concern

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to strengthen Nigeria's policy on equality and justice, protect all the religious groups in the country and diplomatically engage the United States as a response to President Donald Trump's alleged Christian genocide in the country.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, made the call in an interview with Legit.ng. He urged the government not to treat the US president's allegation as hostile, adding that it was a reflection of Nigeria's insecurity becoming a global concern.

Trump has threatened to launch a military action in Nigeria in the name of defending the Christians, a declaration that has been widely condemned. However, a new development showed that Trump's claim was influenced by the hard stance of the American policy makers on Nigeria.

This is as a new document of the United States Department of Justice revealed how pro-Biafra groups informed the position of the policymakers. The document showed that the diaspora advocacy organisation's pressure led to Trump's designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern.

The campaign was traced to the United States of Biafra, a coalition of the Biafra De Facto Government in the Homeland and the Biafra Republic Government in Exile. According to the document, the groups were required to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act because they have an influence on US policy.

Reacting to the development, Victor noted that though the federal government has rejected the allegation, but explained that Trump's claim can affect Nigeria's foreign policy and international aid that comes into the country.

He said:

"The American decision to list Nigeria as a 'country of particular concern' signals that the US believes Nigeria is not doing enough to protect religious freedom and prevent attacks on worshippers and religious communities.

"Nigeria’s government has rejected the designation, but the listing can still affect foreign relations, international aid, and how the world views Nigeria’s human-rights record.

"Rather than "treating it as hostility, Nigeria can use the moment to strengthen internal policies on equality, justice, and protection of all religious groups, while engaging the US diplomatically to correct any exaggerated or inaccurate claims."

Source: Legit.ng