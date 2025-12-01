FG Asks Nigerians to Report Any VIP Seen with Police Escorts

The presidency has urged Nigerians to report any VIP still moving around with police escorts, days after President Tinubu ordered their withdrawal nationwide

Daniel Bwala, the presidential aide, says Nigerians must help ensure VIPs comply with Tinubu’s directive on police withdrawal

The move is part of the administration’s broader effort to free up police personnel for core policing duties amid rising security pressures nationwide

Abuja, Nigeria - The federal government has called on Nigerians to play an active role in ensuring the enforcement of President Bola Tinubu’s directive ordering the withdrawal of police escorts attached to VIPs across the country.

The appeal was made by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, during an interview on TVC on Sunday, November 30.

Bwala urged citizens to document and report any VIP still moving with police personnel in violation of the presidential order.

“If you identify a celebrity, a private sector individual, or anyone who still has police escorts against the executive order of the president, as much as you can, capture evidence—whether a photograph or video,” he said.

Bwala clarifies police withdrawal

However, Bwala clarified that the withdrawal does not apply to all government officials, noting that certain individuals holding sensitive roles will continue to receive security protection.

“The order of the president to withdraw police from VIPs is not all-encompassing. There are critical people in government who will still have one form of security or another,” he explained.

Bwala added that security coverage for eligible officials may now come from agencies such as the State Security Service (SSS) or the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), rather than the police.

“It could be SSS or Civil Defence who will be there to help you. But police have no business being with you,” he said.

The government said the move is part of the administration’s broader effort to free up police personnel for core policing duties amid rising security pressures nationwide.

Tinubu orders withdrawal of police guarding VIPs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs to strengthen community security.

The presidency confirmed that VIP protection would shift to the NSCDC as police personnel were redeployed nationwide.

Tinubu also approved the recruitment of 30,000 new police officers after a high-level security meeting took place in Abuja.

Tinubu vows to take down bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had pledged the determination of his administration to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed to 'bleed while the federal government watches.'

The remarks were delivered on November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

IGP mentions number of police officers withdrawn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 officers from VIP duties.

Egbetokun urged police officers to remain professional and continue efforts to secure the nation.

The IGP stated that the police are collaborating with other security agencies to address current security challenges.

