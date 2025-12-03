The Senate will screen Gen. CG Musa as Defence Minister on Wednesday, December 3, following Badaru’s resignation

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says the request is urgent due to Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges

Musa, who left the Chief of Defence Staff position five weeks ago, is being brought back due to his military expertise and security knowledge

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has announced that the screening of General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd) as the new Minister of Defence will take place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The disclosure was made by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement released through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Tuesday, December 2.

General Musa’s nomination comes after the resignation of former Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, who stepped down earlier on Tuesday.

Bamidele confirmed that the Senate has already received an official communication from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requesting the screening of the retired military chief.

According to him, the president’s letter will be read during plenary on Wednesday, after which lawmakers will move straight to screening in line with Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Senate says there will be no delay in screening CG Musa

The Senate Leader stressed that Musa’s screening is a matter of national urgency, noting that the country is at a critical stage in its fight against insecurity.

Bamidele said:

“We cannot delay such a request, especially at this crucial time in our history. The screening touches directly on our national interest so the federal government can sustain ongoing operations against bandits, terrorists, extremists and other threats.”

He added that because President Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on national security, both the executive and legislature must work closely to ensure peace and stability.

“The screening of the defence minister nominee is one of the ways to demonstrate such a synergy purely in the national interest,” Bamidele added.

General Musa, who previously served as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), left office barely five weeks ago on October 30.

Who is General Christopher Musa?

General Musa served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

The distinguished soldier was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career.

He enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.

General Musa, who will be 58, on December 25, was born in Sokoto in 1967.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Musa as Defence Minister

@OgbeniDipo

Good luck in your new role General CG Musa (Rtd), a fine gentleman, diligent officer and a patriotic non-terrorist sympathiser.

@ChidiNwatu

I noticed how a high majority of Nigerians were advocating for General Christopher Musa (rtd) as Minister of Defence. That’s what competence gets you, and I pray God’s grace, strength, and protection for him & wish him all the best.

@Eze_Ndi_Eze

He is a native of Southern Kaduna which has been greatly affected by terrorism hence it is expected of him to crush them.

@Usmanrdabai

From CDS to Defence Minister… General Musa just leveled up the Nigerian military career ladder.

@oguchea

Good decision, you see most Nigerians support this, when a good decision is made it unites us better than a political decision screaming with incompetence and compromise but it still hurts that it took a foreigner to get the president to sit up.

