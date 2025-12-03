President Bola Tinubu's decision to nominate the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), was said to be influenced by some forces within the presidency

A source within the presidency disclosed how some ministers influence the decision of president following growing security challenges

General Musa's return to President Tinubu's cabinet came barely six weeks after he was removed from office as the CDS by the president

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa (rtd) is set to be the next Minister of Defence after he was nominated by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 2. Recall that it was barely five weeks since General Musa left office on October 30. The presidency explained that his removal was a routine drill.

General Musa's appointment was announced by the presidency hours after the resignation of Abubakar Badaru, the former Minister of Defence, who had occupied the office since 2023.

However, Daily Trust reported that a credible source within the presidency disclosed that some ministers closer to President Tinubu urged the president to bring on board a Minister of Defence with some military background and in-depth knowledge of the security challenges confronting the country.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

General Musa visits the presidential villa

General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 pm and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

One month after the sacking of Musa as the CDS, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, women and children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

However, General Musa's nomination came the day after the resignation of the former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, from the administration of President Tinubu.

The president, in his response to the security challenges, recently directed additional recruitment into the armed forces, saying that "the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel." The police are expected to recruit an additional 20,000 personnel. He also directed that the police should use the camps of the National Youth Service Corps for training new recruits in the country, stating that "although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities.

Governor Sani reacts to Musa's nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna.

The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians.

Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul.

