Experts have said Lagos must convert its blue waters into green wealth through linked priorities: coastal resilience and ocean innovation

The environmentalists called on citizens and corporate entities to join in the fight against plastic and other forms of pollution in Lagos state

Environmental engineers stressed that beating plastic pollution is essential to building a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering environmental issues in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) has issued a renewed call for decisive action.

This comes as the state faces escalating environmental pressures, from coastal flooding to plastic pollution and groundwater contamination.

NIEE drives Lagos’ blue economy

The NIEE gave the charge during its conference and annual general meeting (AGM), themed ‘Blue Economy Driving Lagos state into the Future,’ held recently in Lagos and attended by Legit.ng.

Nureni Ogunyemi, the NIEE national chairman, said the theme aligns with Lagos’ growing need to harness its waterways and marine assets responsibly.

He described the blue economy as a global engine for growth and sustainability, spanning marine transport, fisheries, coastal tourism, renewable energy, aquaculture, port development and waste management.

Engineers and experts gather at the 2025 annual general meeting of the NIEE Lagos state chapter to discuss sustainable solutions and the future of the blue economy.

Source: Original

On his part, the chairman of the NIEE, Lagos chapter, Azeez Agoro, emphasised that the blue economy possesses numerous opportunities which the state needs to urgently explore. He noted that although there are existing government policies, citizens and relevant associations need to offer support in the implementation, execution of some of the initiatives.

Lagos advances coastal sustainability strategy

In his speech, Femi Idowu-Adegoke, the special adviser to the minister of state for health and social welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, praised environmental engineers, saying they remain central to transforming Lagos' coastal challenges into economic opportunities. Idowu-Adegoke stressed the urgency of aligning the state's development ambitions with sustainable ocean governance.

The minister's aide highlighted recent state initiatives, including nature-based coastal protection projects, blue bonds and the unveiling of Africa’s first domestic carbon market at the Lagos Climate Change Summit.

These, he said, positioned Lagos as a continental leader in “turning blue waters into green wealth.”

He, however, explained that plastic wastes, oil spills, pollution, sewage contamination, coastal erosion, illegal fishing and weak governance had continued to undermine progress.

Idowu-Adegoke called for a comprehensive Lagos blue economy strategy anchored in marine spatial planning, public-private partnerships, blue finance and advanced training for engineers in underwater robotics, ecosystem modelling and renewable marine technologies.

Read more Lagos news:

Expert harps on environmental sustainability

Legit.ng earlier reported that Engr. Agoro said environmental impact assessment (EIA) remains a fundamental pillar in ensuring sustainable development.

Agoro explained that engineering has the power to address the greatest challenges of every era, equipping humanity with the measures to enhance the quality of life.

The 6th chairman of the NIEE, Lagos state chapter, stated that safety and regulatory compliance must be taken seriously, adding that environmental protection is a shared duty among stakeholders - government, industries, communities, and individuals.

Source: Legit.ng