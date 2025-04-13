Engr. Azeez Agoro, the new chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers, has stressed the importance of environmental impact assessment

Ikeja, Lagos state - Engr. Azeez Agoro, chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), has said environmental impact assessment (EIA) remains a fundamental pillar in ensuring sustainable development.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 9, during the inauguration ceremony of the new state executives, Agoro explained that engineering has the power to address the greatest challenges of every era, equipping humanity with the measures to enhance the quality of life.

The event, themed ‘Driving Climate-friendly Clean Energy for Sustainable Economic Growth,’ had in attendance eminent engineers, professional/industry leaders, and students.

Agoro said:

“Environmental engineering practices have never been more critical than they are today. Across the world, climate change, pollution, energy challenges, and waste management remain pressing concerns. Here in Lagos, a city with unique environmental dynamics and over 20 million inhabitants, we must take the lead in driving innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions that safeguard our environment for today and future generations.”

Furthermore, Agoro, the 6th chairman of the NIEE, Lagos state chapter, stated that safety and regulatory compliance must be taken seriously, adding that environmental protection is a shared duty among stakeholders - government, industries, communities, and individuals.

“We must work together to champion advocacy and reforms that drive sustainable development. Our collective expertise and dedication will be instrumental in shaping a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment in Lagos state.”

A distinguished environment, health, and safety professional, Agoro has over two decades of expertise in the oil and gas industry, including 18 years with Chevron Nigeria Limited, which has been marked with notable contributions to environmental management and regulatory compliance.

Currently serving as Operational Excellence (OE) Assurance Advisor at Chevron Nigeria Limited, Engr Agoro’s vast experience in environmental management, regulatory compliance, technical safety studies, and stakeholders’ engagement has positioned him as a leading voice in the field of environmental engineering.

Measures to mitigate effects of climate change in Nigeria

Meanwhile, speaking to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event, Engr Agoro’s predecessor, Engr Yusuf Majolagbe, counselled relevant authorities to prioritise transitioning into a climate-free environment.

He said:

“There must be a solid public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. As we speak, the Lagos state government is looking at one of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is beginning to think about alternative sources of fuel - from wastewater and solid waste.

“All of these things we see as waste, if we begin to put on our circular economy thinking cap, that means that those wastes would not continue to cause global warming in our atmosphere as well as flooding problems. So, we would now convert them to something which is useful, which is biomethane.”

Executive members of the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) taking their oath of office.

Source: Original

Other dignitaries at the occasion include the Obateru of Egbin Kingdom in Lagos state, Oba Adeoriyomi Akeem Oyebo; Engr Sesan Odukoya, the 13th national chairman of the NIEE; and Engr Nureni Ogunyemi, NIEE national chairman.

