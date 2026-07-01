18 passengers have died while two others survived after a midnight crash involving a bus and trailer.

Families have mourned Sokoto residents returning from Lagos after the fatal road collision in Kebbi

Witnesses revealed heartbreaking details as communities identify victims of the deadly accident

At least 18 residents of Sokoto state have lost their lives in a road accident along the Sokoto–Yauri road in Kebbi state while returning from Lagos, where they had travelled in search of livelihoods.

The victims were among 20 passengers in an 18-seater commercial bus that collided head-on with a trailer around 11 pm on Monday, June 29.

A journey home after searching for survival in Lagos ended in tragedy as 18 families mourn loved ones lost in a crash. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Daily Trust reported that 18 passengers died at the scene, while two others survived with injuries. One of the survivors was the bus conductor.

Victims returning home after searching for opportunities in Lagos

An eyewitness who visited the scene said the passengers had spent some time in Lagos before beginning their journey back to Sokoto.

Bello Muhammad, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and a close friend of the late driver, said he joined other residents to evacuate the victims after receiving news of the crash.

He said they arrived at the scene around 4 am on Tuesday and found the bus badly damaged after the collision.

“We were informed that our colleague had been involved in a road accident shortly after Yauri town. By the time we arrived, 18 people had already died, and the vehicle was completely wrecked,” Muhammad said.

The bodies were taken to the General Hospital in Yauri, where relatives identified the victims before they were released.

Muhammad said he personally conveyed the bodies of victims from Kajiji Ward back to their communities for burial.

Victims came from different communities in Sokoto

Muhammad identified some of the victims from Kajiji Ward as the driver, Manniru Sabo, Basiru Shehu, both from Kajiji village, and another victim from a community under the ward.

He said seven of the victims were from Bingaje and Gudirriga villages in Yabo Local Government Area, while two others were from Gada Local Government Area.

The remaining victims came from other communities across Sokoto state.

Muhammad explained that passengers travelling from Lagos to Sokoto are usually picked up from different locations, which was why those involved in the crash came from different parts of the state.

What started as a journey back home became a painful loss as families mourn 18 victims of a Kebbi road accident.

Source: Original

Some victims buried in Yauri due to condition of bodies

Muhammad said some of the victims would be buried in Yauri because their bodies were badly damaged in the crash.

Others taken to Kajiji had already been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

He confirmed that the two survivors, including the bus conductor, sustained minor injuries.

Community members mourn crash victims

Shehu Jabo, a close associate of the commercial bus owner, said he helped move the bodies to Kajiji and attended funeral prayers for victims from Shagari Local Government Area.

He said many of the bodies were difficult for relatives to identify because of the extent of the damage.

“We were overwhelmed with grief because many of the bodies were badly mangled. It was difficult to recognise some of them,” Jabo said.

Jabo alleged that the trailer moved into the lane of the commercial bus, causing the collision.

He said only one of the 20 passengers was from Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi, while the remaining 19 were from Sokoto State. He added that one of the survivors was the bus conductor.

He also recalled meeting and speaking with the late driver shortly before he left for Lagos.

Shagari council chairman confirms incident

The Chairman of Shagari Local Government Area, Barrister Maidawa Kajiji, confirmed the accident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the deceased, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and give their loved ones the strength to cope with the loss.

5 young footballers die in Kebbi road crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five young footballers died in a road accident while travelling to a friendly match in Kebbi state.

The victims were travelling from Ambursa when their vehicle lost control and somersaulted along Airport Road in Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi government visited affected families and provided N20 million in support for the deceased players, injured victims, and other passengers.

Source: Legit.ng