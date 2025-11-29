NPA Boss Dantsoho Applauds Nigeria’s Return to IMO Council, Hails Oyetola’s Leadership
- Nigeria has regained a seat in Category C of the IMO Council, marking its return as an influential player in the global maritime sector
- NPA Managing Director celebrated the achievement and credited Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, for his leadership and reforms
- He noted that the milestone strengthens Nigeria’s voice in global maritime policy and reflects significant progress in port efficiency and trade facilitation
Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.
The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has celebrated the return of Nigeria into the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to regain its place as one of the major players in the global Maritime industry.
It could be recalled that Nigeria was elected into Category C at the organisation's event held in London on Friday.
He stated that it was a historic day as the entire maritime community in Nigeria and beyond celebrates with immense pride as the country officially qualifies for election into Category C of the Council of the IMO Headquarters.
Dr Dantsoho added, "This remarkable achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to global best practices, and tireless efforts of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, CON, and the dedicated Heads of Agencies under the Ministry.
"Joining the IMO Council in Category C places Nigeria among the world’s leading maritime nations, amplifying our voice in shaping global maritime policies, safety standards, security, and environmental sustainability.
"It is a well-deserved recognition of Nigeria’s strategic importance as the maritime hub of West and Central Africa and the giant strides made in port efficiency, trade facilitation, and blue economy development.
"Nigeria has spoken boldly on the global stage, and today, the world is listening.Once again, heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this outstanding milestone! Proudly Nigerian. Globally Recognized".
The MD/CEO of NPA further commended the Minister, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, "for the outstanding commitment to placing Nigeria firmly back on the global Maritime map".
Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.