The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has celebrated the return of Nigeria into the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to regain its place as one of the major players in the global Maritime industry.

It could be recalled that Nigeria was elected into Category C at the organisation's event held in London on Friday.

He stated that it was a historic day as the entire maritime community in Nigeria and beyond celebrates with immense pride as the country officially qualifies for election into Category C of the Council of the IMO Headquarters.

Dr Dantsoho added, "This remarkable achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to global best practices, and tireless efforts of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, CON, and the dedicated Heads of Agencies under the Ministry.

"Joining the IMO Council in Category C places Nigeria among the world’s leading maritime nations, amplifying our voice in shaping global maritime policies, safety standards, security, and environmental sustainability.

"It is a well-deserved recognition of Nigeria’s strategic importance as the maritime hub of West and Central Africa and the giant strides made in port efficiency, trade facilitation, and blue economy development.

"Nigeria has spoken boldly on the global stage, and today, the world is listening.Once again, heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this outstanding milestone! Proudly Nigerian. Globally Recognized".

The MD/CEO of NPA further commended the Minister, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, "for the outstanding commitment to placing Nigeria firmly back on the global Maritime map".

