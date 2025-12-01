Governor Sanwo-Olu called for stronger investment ties between Nigeria and South Africa while praising the NSACC for 25 years of fostering economic cooperation.

He highlighted the Chamber’s role in aiding major South African companies like MTN, Shoprite, and Stanbic IBTC to expand in Lagos and contribute to job creation

NSACC Chair Dr. Ije Jidenma outlined a new five-year plan to deepen bilateral trust and strengthen business collaboration between the two nations

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigeria and South Africa to pursue a more transformative and mutually beneficial investment relationship.

He made this call during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), themed “Building Together.”

“Building Together”: Sanwo-Olu calls for stronger investment ties between Nigeria and South Africa

Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Mendebem, the governor praised the Chamber for its enduring influence and resilience.

He noted that the organisation has, for decades, demonstrated the commitment of Africa’s two largest economies to deeper economic integration.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the Chamber’s strategic contributions in helping major South African companies enter and expand within Nigeria. These companies, he said, have boosted growth across sectors such as telecommunications, finance, retail, construction, hospitality, transport, and manufacturing.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“From telecommunications to banking, retail, entertainment, manufacturing, and logistics—South African companies have contributed significantly to Lagos’s digital infrastructure, employment creation, and competitive corporate culture.”

He added that Lagos, as the nation’s commercial nerve centre, continues to host leading South African-origin corporations, including MTN, MultiChoice, Shoprite, and Stanbic IBTC—businesses that have benefited from the Chamber’s guidance and engagement platforms.

NSACC reflects on 25 years, sets new strategic vision

The Chairman of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ije Jidenma, reflected on the organisation’s evolution, describing its beginnings as “a mustard seed.”

She expressed gratitude to past leaders of the Chamber, acknowledging that her work builds upon the foundation laid by these “great men.”

Jidenma outlined a five-year strategic vision aimed at strengthening trust and deepening bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa.

She noted that for 25 years, the Chamber has served as a “survival bridge,” enabling trade expansion, boosting bilateral confidence, and advancing cooperation among businesses in both countries.

She said:

“In these 25 years, our Chamber has fostered trade, strengthened bilateral relations, and built platforms for business to innovate, grow, and thrive.”

The ceremony also celebrated long-standing corporate partners, such as MTN, Stanbic IBTC, South African Airways, and other multinational and local enterprises, recognised for their continued support and contributions to the Chamber’s mission.

