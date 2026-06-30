A loved-up moment between celebrity couple Peller and Jarvis has gone viral on social media

The highlight was Peller's assurance to Jarvis about going to the university in future, as he shared what ChatGPT told him

The video also sparked reactions as netizens continued to share comments about the social media stars' union

Popular content creators and TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Amadou, better known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, caused a buzz on social media during a recent livestream as they shared a loved-up moment in a kitchen.

The viral video showed the duo embracing each other as they kissed while having a close conversation, highlighting their affectionate bond just weeks after their traditional marriage rites in Edo state.

Jarvis and Peller's public display of affection in new video leaves many talking. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

During the course of their conversation, Peller also assured Jarvis about going to the university in the future.

According to Peller, ChatGPT assured him that he could go to the university even at the age of 60.

"I ask ChatGPT say if I don marry can I still go university? E say yes ofcouse say 60 years can go to university, say it is not restricted by age, don't worry, I will go to school," he said while speaking with Jarvis.

This comes after Peller was at the center of the “Olodo uprising” discourse on social media.

Recently, rapper Ycee criticised what he described as the growing "Olodo uprising" and "Peller culture," arguing that society appears to reward ignorance over intellectual achievement.

Mixed reactions trail Peller's assurance to Jarvis in new video. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller revealed why he abandoned a university programme despite allegedly paying over N2 million in school fees.

According to Peller, returning to school remains one of his future goals, as he wants to ensure he joins his fiancée, Jarvis, and their future children as university graduates.

The video of Peller and Jarvis' steamy moment is below:

Reactions to Peller and Jarvis' video

The video sparked mixed reactions and also fueled ongoing pregnancy speculation about Jarvis.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Iamyusreal said:

"Pregnancy don dey change this girl color o."

CelebrityBoard1 said:

"Is it me or Jarvis look way old. Maybe it's the pregnancy."

OloriOfOloris commented:

"Aw. He actually wants to get better. Apart from going to university, he can just get a good English teacher tbh. And be receptive to actually learning."

ClementBrobz said:

"University for Nigeria don really suffer, instead employing English language teachers to first learn how to read, write and speak good English he want to go university without basic education."

Pawnlzx reacted:

"Pregnancy will always humble women."

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy rumours

Legit.ng also reported that internet personality Jarvis reacted online after rumours claimed she was pregnant because of changes people noticed around her stomach.

The content creator explained in a video that her stomach's appearance resulted from her eating habits, late-night meals, and sleeping immediately after eating.

Jarvis said the condition was not related to pregnancy and urged people to stop spreading rumours about her body on social media.

Source: Legit.ng