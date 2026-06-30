The Centre for Transparency and Accountability in Governance (CTAG) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant anti-corruption agencies to immediately arrest and investigate one Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi over what it described as "a dangerous pattern of impersonation, misinformation, cocktail of blackmail and attempts to undermine public institutions."

The group, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Sunday Itodo, on Tuesday, condemned what it termed the "reckless and scandalous allegations" made by Adeyemi against the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, insisting that such claims must not be allowed to go uninvestigated.

Group asks DSS to arrest Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi for claiming to be a presidential appointee Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to the group, the categorical disclaimer issued by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, stating that no agency known as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council exists under the Presidency, raises serious questions about the authenticity of Adeyemi's claims and activities.

"Prince Adeyemi has publicly claimed to be the head of an agency which the Presidency has unequivocally denied knowledge of. This is a grave matter touching on national security, public trust and the integrity of government institutions. The DSS and the Police must immediately invite and investigate him," the statement said.

CTAG challenged Adeyemi to make public, without delay, his purported appointment letter as Head of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

"If indeed such an agency exists and Prince Adeyemi was legitimately appointed to head it, he should publish his appointment letter and disclose the authority under which the appointment was made.

"He further claimed that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation approved no fewer than 300 staff members for the take-off of the agency. Nigerians deserve to know the identities of these purported staff members.

"We therefore demand that Prince Adeyemi immediately publish the list of the alleged 300 staff, indicate where and when their recruitment was advertised, provide evidence of their appointments, disclose the payroll platform on which they are being remunerated, and state the source of funds used in paying them", Itodo queried.

The group also questioned Adeyemi's assertion that the agency maintains an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It said: "If there is indeed a CBN account in the name of this purported agency, Nigerians must know who authorised the opening of such account, who the signatories are, and under what legal instrument the account was created.

"The CBN should equally clarify whether any account exists in the name of the said agency and furnish the public with relevant details within the ambit of the law."

On the allegation that he allegedly paid N600 million to secure the position through a third party allegedly linked to the Chief of Staff, CTAG described the claim as weighty and incapable of being left in the realm of speculation.

"Adeyemi has alleged that he paid N600 million to obtain the position, with N400 million allegedly transferred through a third party as upfront. Such an allegation is too serious to be treated casually.

"He must immediately provide documentary evidence of the transactions, including bank transfer records, payment receipts, account details, dates of payment, identities of intermediaries involved, and any communication establishing the alleged arrangement.

"He must also provide incontrovertible evidence supporting his allegation that Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila demanded a percentage of the purported N24 billion take-off grant allegedly approved for the agency.

"These are criminal allegations. They cannot simply be thrown into the public space without proof", Itodo stressed.

The group maintained that public office holders must be held accountable where evidence exists, but stressed that unfounded allegations, blackmail and deliberate attempts to tarnish reputations for pecuniary or other ulterior motives should be firmly resisted.

"It is becoming increasingly common for certain individuals and groups to weaponise false allegations and media sensationalism in a desperate bid to blackmail, distract or extort public officials.

"Nigerians are no longer deceived by these antics. Those who specialise in the business of character assassination and blackmail should know that the public is increasingly aware of their methods and will not subscribe to such schemes.

"While no public officer is above scrutiny, allegations must be backed by verifiable evidence. The era of reckless accusations without consequences must come to an end", the statement read.

CTAG therefore urged security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into all the claims made by Prince Adeyemi and ensure that anyone found culpable of impersonation, fraud, false information or criminal defamation is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"The integrity of the Presidency and public institutions must be protected from individuals seeking to exploit them for personal gain or notoriety," the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng