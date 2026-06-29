The EFCC has reportedly recovered over N9.4 billion and $21.2 million tied to NNPC refinery funds

This came days after Senator Adams Oshiomhole accused NNPC of corruption during a Senate committee hearing

In their reactions to the development, Nigerians called for the prosecution of suspects behind funds recovery, demanding accountability

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been said to have recovered over N9.4 billion, $21.2 million, and several landed properties in the ongoing probe of the alleged diversion of money released for the maintenance and rehabilitation of Nigeria's refineries under the watch of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to the official market rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), N1,380/$1 posted on Friday, June 26, the $21.2 million that was recovered is a total of N29.26 billion, bringing the total amount that has been recovered so far to N38.66 billion.

EFCC recovers 38 billions means to rehabilitate Nigeria's refineries Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that the recoveries are what the investigators have described as one of the most extensive investigations into the management of billions of dollars released to revive the moribund refineries of Nigeria.

The revelation is coming amid the outburst by Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North senatorial district, who recently accused the NNPP of corruption during a Senate committee hearing, which he was part of.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo, also alleged that the former NNPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mele Kyari, employed Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s daughter in a juicy position she probably didn't merit.

Nigerians react as EFCC recovers billions from NNPC

The reports of the recoveries have started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obed Obaa questioned why the EFCC is not sharing the names of those attached to the properties:

"What are the names attached to such properties? If it's minor theft from normal people, their faces will be all over the media by now. Small raid, people are lined up and the press will line up. Big raid, and privacy principles are applied; lawyers are called up even before statements are made."

Nigerians react as EFCC recovers billions from NNPC Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EmperorofPH decried the level of corruption in Nigeria:

"Let it be on record that our elders ate the future of this country and left the masses to survive through the aftermath."

Vincent Ilomechine called for immediate prosecution of the suspects:

"I think anyone who steals from our treasury should face the full wrath of the law. The issue of recovering stolen funds without prosecution is not a better way to set a deterrent. You recover was it picked from the floor? I also think we should scrap the 'plea bargain' option."

Eric Michael questioned when the culprits will be prosecuted:

"Recovering the money is not the big deal, but what legal action was taken to ensure that the culprits were prosecuted?"

You can read more comments on X here:

Cooking gas price: Tinubu engages EFCC, DSS, police

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has made a major move to address the growing price of cooking gas across the country.

The president reportedly held an emergency meeting with security operatives, such as the police, DSS, and the EFCC.

The emergency meeting was to address the reports that the commodity was being hoarded and diverted to other neighbouring African countries.

Source: Legit.ng