Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage crisis became another topic of discussion as lawyer Rita Amy Aduba addressed recent viral claims

The celebrity lawyer addressed questions from fans about whether Regina Daniels could be entitled to a share of the billionaire’s assets

She further explained the legal differences between traditional and statutory marriages in relation to property rights

Celebrity lawyer Rita Amy Aduba has addressed viral rumours claiming actress Regina Daniels took half of billionaire Ned Nwoko’s property amid their marriage saga.

In a recent video, Aduba expressed frustration over the flood of messages she has received from netizens asking about the alleged property split.

Did Regina Daniels really get half of Ned Nwoko’s wealth? Lawyer clears the air on viral rumours. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She said:

“Come and see my DM. Rita, is it true, is it true, is it that this person got half of this person's property on top traditional marriage? Is that even possible? … You people should be calming down. Traditional marriage is done, they pay your bride price, they marry you, they own you. And also, if you wake up and say you're not married again, you know they go with anything.”

Aduba explained that under Nigerian traditional marriage, a woman does not automatically gain rights to her husband’s property if the union ends.

She emphasised that only statutory marriage, often accompanied by prenuptial agreements, provides a legal framework for property sharing.

“Normally, the ideal way to do statutory marriage is you do prenups. Now, this property I get though, now this property madam get though, if we quarrel, this is how we want our properties to be shared, the financial burdens, the debts… Abroad do not do that one, but from Nigeria, traditional marriage, then they marry you. So, nobody, you cannot just come, come and eat where you did not work. It does not work like that.”

Watch her speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their recent appearance at an event.

Recall that the movie star hosted her annual Children's Day in Asaba after a long break.

A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.

However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online

Legit.ng also reported that Somadina Adinma, widely known as the alleged ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, broke his silence following the actress’ recent marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came just hours after a disturbing video of Regina Daniels surfaced online, in which she was seen visibly distressed and in tears.

In the viral clip, Regina was reportedly protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.

The actress, who appeared shaken, cried out about enduring domestic abuse, saying she could no longer bear the pain.

Amid the unfolding drama, Somadina took to his social media page to highlight that he was trending on Elon Musk’s X.

Fans react to Regina and Ned Nwoko's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ofeey_global said:

"Even on top court wedding for Nigeria… no level."

press_the_artist

"I no know say na abroad you base o, I salute your humility."

bobcelestino430 said:

"Ned can never do that , them no sabi Ned ,dem family dey play."

kingraph007 said:

"Are you saying Traditional marriage isn't recognised in Nigerian customary law? Madam, perhaps na you suppose update your knowledge."

mrozed said:

"That question is coming from glorified olodo uprising."

ani_luv1_ said:

"Regina, that is not even allowed to see her own children na she want collect half property. ? 😂😂😂😂."

Lawyer speaks on whether Regina Daniels can claim half of Ned Nwoko’s assets after separation. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng