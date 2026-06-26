Nigerian freelance journalist Rakiya Muhammad received the top prize at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards for her report on Yoruba women traders

Nigerian sports journalist Abiodun Adewale and Kenya's Angeline Ochieng were also honoured for reports on women's cricket and maternal healthcare

Organisers said the awards celebrated journalism that helped expand reliable information about Africa and supported the growth of knowledge on Wikipedia

Three African journalists, including two Nigerians, have been honoured at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards organised by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation.

The awards recognised outstanding reporting that broadens public understanding of Africa through evidence-based journalism.

Nigerian journalist Rakiya Muhammad received the first-place prize at the 2026 Open the Knowledge Journalism Awards. Photo: ICFJ

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This year's winning entries focused on migration, women's empowerment, youth sports and maternal healthcare. Organisers said such reporting provides reliable source material that helps improve the quality and coverage of information on Wikipedia.

Which journalists won knowledge journalism awards?

Nigeria's Rakiya Muhammad claimed the top prize for her feature, West Africa's Borderless Women: Inside the Yoruba Sisterhood Linking Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

Published by RM Times, the report examined the long -standing migration of Yoruba women from Ejigbo in Osun State to Côte d'Ivoire, where they have built thriving businesses and strengthened cultural links between both countries.

The story found that women from the community play a significant role in the economy of Abidjan. It also reported that remittances from people originating from Ejigbo account for as much as 80 per cent of the town's funding.

Reacting to the recognition, Muhammad said:

"Receiving this honour renews my passion for telling stories that place African women at the heart of the narrative as active agents of development, leadership and social change.

"The recognition rekindles my commitment to documenting positive stories about Africa with authenticity and depth, while shedding light on the gendered dimensions often overlooked in broader discussions."

Who earned other journalism honours?

The second-place award went to Nigerian sports journalist Abiodun Adewale of The Punch for his report on Nigeria's Under-19 women's cricket team. His story documented the team's preparations and performance at the 2025 International Youth Cricket World Cup and drew attention to a sport that receives limited media coverage in Nigeria.

Kenyan journalist Angeline Ochieng of Nation Media Group received a special mention for her report on former traditional birth attendants who now encourage hospital deliveries in rural Kenya. The article explored how the shift has helped reduce maternal deaths and childbirth complications.

ICFJ President Sharon Moshavi described the awards as recognition of the close relationship between journalism and Wikipedia.

"Journalism and Wikipedia need each other," said ICFJ President Sharon Moshavi. "Wikipedia's volunteer editors rely on independent reporting to build a more complete knowledge resource, and journalists benefit from the global and multilingual reach that Wikipedia provides."

Why do the awards matter?

Wikimedia Foundation Chief Communications Officer Anusha Alikhan said stories produced by African journalists are essential to improving global knowledge about the continent.

She noted that Wikipedia still has significant gaps in its African coverage despite hosting more than 65 million articles in over 300 languages.

A total of 320 entries from 40 African countries were submitted for this year's awards. Winners were selected by a panel comprising academics, civil society leaders, Wikimedia representatives, ICFJ staff and members of the Wikipedia volunteer community.

James Ojo selected for journalism conference in Malaysia

Earlier, James Ojo, a senior copy editor at Legit.ng, was selected for the 2025 Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The conference, which is the world’s largest international gathering of investigative journalists, featured training on the latest tools and techniques, cutting-edge workshops, and extensive networking and brainstorming sessions, and held from November 20 to 24.

Source: Legit.ng