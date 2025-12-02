A United Kingdom–based energy watchdog, the Global Energy Transparency Initiative (GETI), has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for setting a new global benchmark in open and investor-friendly oil licensing administration.

GETI said the launch of the 2025 Licensing Round Portal demonstrates a shift toward world-class transparency and digitalisation in the Nigerian upstream sector.

Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC CEO gets accolades for reforms. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Dr. Jonathan Whitfield, the group described the unveiling of the licensing round, covering 50 oil and gas blocks, as a major step in aligning Nigeria’s petroleum governance with global standards.

The blocks span onshore, swamp and shallow waters, frontier basins, and deepwater, underscoring what GETI called one of the most ambitious regulatory initiatives by an African oil regulator in recent years.

Digital licensing platform signals new investment climate

The commendation came a day after the NUPRC announced that the licensing portal, br2025.nuprc.gov.ng, has been activated.

The Commission projects up to $10 billion in fresh investment inflows and an estimated two billion barrels increase in Nigeria’s reserves over the next decade.

GETI highlighted the agency’s decision to digitise the entire licensing process, describing it as a key factor that enhances transparency and investor confidence.

The open disclosure of bidding stages and detailed block segmentation, 15 onshore, 19 shallow water, 15 frontier, and one deepwater, was cited as an example of regulatory clarity that has been missing in previous rounds.

“Under Engr. Komolafe’s leadership, Nigeria has demonstrated that regulatory openness, clarity, and accountability are essential to attracting credible investors,” Whitfield said.

Transparency, investment and sector reform

GETI pointed to reforms in the licensing framework that minimise discretion and eliminate opacity.

According to the think tank, all stages of the licensing process, from prequalification to award, are now clearly defined and publicly accessible.

This, the group said, helps to rebuild confidence in a sector that has long struggled with governance gaps, inconsistency, and investor hesitation.

The organisation also drew attention to the round’s projected production potential of 400,000 barrels per day as well as the focus on gas development and domestic value creation.

It described the initiative as a holistic model that balances economic growth, job creation, energy security, and social impact.

A new African benchmark in regulatory governance

GETI urged the Commission to sustain the reforms and ensure that transparency is maintained from licensing to contract publication and beneficial ownership disclosures.

It said this would entrench regulatory credibility and ensure that transparency does not end at the bidding stage.

According to the group, Nigeria is demonstrating that strong governance and rapid investment growth can go hand in hand.

President Bola Tinubu's oil reforms gets global applause as NUPRC boosts guidelines. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Twitter

GETI concluded that the 2025 Licensing Round stands out as an African benchmark, showcasing how digitalisation, investor-focused policies, and transparency can reshape modern energy regulation and position Nigeria at the forefront of upstream reform.

NUPRC’s reforms win top commendation

Legit.ng earlier reporte that the Centre for Energy Market Stability and Reforms has commended the NUPRC for what it describes as some of the most far-reaching regulatory and governance reforms seen in the country’s oil and gas sector in recent years.

The Centre said the changes led by the Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, have restored transparency, attracted investment, and strengthened confidence among global and domestic operators.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Centre’s executive director, Dr. Musa Garuba, said the Commission has made significant gains in regulatory clarity and policy direction.

Source: Legit.ng