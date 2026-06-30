Rapper YCee has stood his ground after receiving severe criticism for using Peller as an example of what he termed the "olodo uprising"

The music star stated that the backlash shows the problem is worse than he thought because many people are defending mediocre online entertainment

Social media users shared mixed reactions to his statement, as many supporters praised him for speaking the truth without fear of public opinions

Nigerian rapper YCee has responded to criticisms following his remarks on what he called the “olodo uprising”, a term he used to describe the growing popularity of brain‑rot content in Nigeria.

His comments drew attention after he mentioned popular TikToker Peller as an example, sparking mixed reactions online.

YCee says he will not apologise for using TikToker Peller to describe the olodo uprising culture. Photo: iam_ycee/peller089

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerians argued that YCee could have made his point without mentioning Peller’s name, while others insisted that success in entertainment should not be equated with education level.

The backlash centred on whether his choice of example was fair or unnecessarily personal.

Responding to the critics while speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement and said he would not apologise for using Peller’s name.

“Some people are saying I shouldn’t have called Peller’s name, but I said what I said. If you feel offended, you should check yourself. A lot of people are also taking what I said out of context. The olodo uprising is even worse than I thought because there are so many people coming out to defend it.”

He explained that his concern was about the rise of content that prioritises entertainment over education, which he referred to as “Peller Culture”.

“My call is to people that are tired of brain‑rot content. There is no reason why intelligent people cannot be streamers or content creators.”

YCee’s comments continue to stir conversations about the balance between entertainment and edutainment in Nigeria’s digital space.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to YCee's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many online users agreed with the rapper and praised him for standing by his words.

@WpFactory1 wrote:

“He stood on business. Sometimes you just have to say it with your chest and let the chips fall where they may.”

@bobdazzy63 commented:

“Don't mind them Dey are All being fooled Since All this years... cuz if dey have Put their energy in making there own Life better instead of Watching those fools online .. there life Would have being meaningful and Most them are the ones begging for 2k Online”

@kelvcombs reacted:

“You said what said bro, any person who take it in whatever way is their biz. fact still remains a lot of them is actually dumb,this isn't abt speaking English or whatever but even thinking process for a lot of this guys..I get money pass ycee or those talking blablah,no 1 cares🤷🏿”

@kysmith13 said:

“Who is him that you can not call his name.. even people direct point to mr president talk of streamer peller 😏😏”

Social media users praise rapper YCee for refusing to retract his statement regarding Peller and online entertainment. Photo: iam_ycee

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze defends Peller over YCee's remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze shared his thoughts on the debate surrounding YCee's remarks about Nigeria's evolving social values.

Daddy Freeze argued that Peller only took advantage of a broken system and should not face blame for the declining appreciation of education in the country.

He explained that attaining middle-class wealth through education has become difficult, citing a paediatric cardiologist friend who earns less than N700,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng