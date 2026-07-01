Senator Ned Nwoko celebrated the birthdays of his young sons, Munir and Khalifa, on June 29, 2026, alongside his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, but without their mother, Regina Daniels

The politician shared a video of the indoor and outdoor party on Instagram to thank family and friends, sparking mixed reactions from social media users online

While many fans praised the lawmaker for being an amazing father, others noticed an emotional hug from his six-year-old son, Moon, claiming he misses his mother

Senator Ned Nwoko shared an emotional hug with his six-year-old son, Munir Neji Nwoko, fondly known as Moon, during his birthday celebration, and the touching moment has stirred reactions online, with many pointing out the absence of the boy's mother, Regina Daniels.

A video of the celebration, which also featured Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, and Regina Daniels' sons, was shared on the politician's Instagram page on June 30.

Ned Nwoko celebrates Moon and KC's birthdays as emotional father-and-son moment sparks mixed reactions from fans. Photo: princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Moon turned six, while his younger brother, Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah Nwoko, known as Kharly or KC, turned four; both marked their birthdays on June 29, 2026.

Sharing a video capturing both outdoor and indoor celebrations, Ned Nwoko thanked everyone who joined in marking the occasion.

"My family and I sincerely appreciate everyone who joined us in celebrating Moon and KC yesterday. Your prayers, kind wishes, and overwhelming show of love made the occasion truly memorable. We are grateful to their school, teachers, classmates, friends, and all our well-wishers for making the day so special. Thank you, and may God bless you all abundantly."

Watch the full video below:

The video drew mixed reactions on social media, with many commending the senator for creating time for his young sons despite his busy schedule.

However, a particular scene, where Moon hugged his father emotionally, caught attention, with many people saying the boy appeared to be missing his mother, Regina Daniels.

Watch the emotional moment in the video that got people talking below:

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' elder son's emotional hug

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iamqueenyess:

"That boy is being emotional 😢😢he needs his mom."

@ifunanyachukwu_nwa:

"Jokes aside this man is an amazing dad"

@olins1:

"😢😢😢The little boy misses his mom 💔"

@mamadada__d_best:

"Regardless of his busy schedule, he still makes time to celebrate his kids' birthdays 👏👏👏👏 You people should give Pa Ned Nwoko his flowers 🌺"

@passyeze:

"Whether people choose to criticize or applaud, what truly matters is that the children had a beautiful and memorable celebration. Senator Ned Nwoko went above and beyond to make his sons’ birthday special, and the joy on their faces said it all. Let’s focus on celebrating the happiness of the children rather than spreading unnecessary negativity. Love and light ❤️💡"

@obenmaureenayuk:

"All this without the presence of their mother will not still make the children happy.A mother’s love cannot be replaced"

Ned Nwoko posts family birthday video, and Moon's heartfelt hug leaves many social media users emotional and talking. Photo: princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Lawyer details Regina Daniels' custody conditions

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that celebrity lawyer Rita Amy Aduba shed light on the custody issues between Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

The lawyer read out a 15-page High Court judgment from Abuja, which outlines six strict conditions Regina must meet before she can access her two sons.

The court granted Regina supervised access through the social welfare office and ordered her to undergo mandatory drug and mental fitness tests, while custody remains with the senator.

Source: Legit.ng