Yul and May Edochie's first daughter, Danielle, has secured a major opportunity with global brand Meta

Danielle proudly showed off the letter she received, confirming her selection on social media

The Nollywood actor's daughter's latest win has stirred congratulatory messages from many, including her mother, May

Danielle Edochie, the daughter and first child of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and entrepreneur May Edochie, has expressed excitement after she was among those selected from thousands of creators across Sub-Saharan Africa to join the first Meta AI Creator Circle in Nigeria.

The digital creator, who makes content about lifestyle, fashion and beauty, shared the news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, describing it as an important milestone in her content creation journey.

Sharing pictures, including a photo of the letter confirming her selection, Danielle wrote,

“Guess who has been selected out of thousands of creators across Sub-Saharan Africa to be part of the First Meta AI Creator Circle in Nigeria! Meta AI at Meta.”

She stated that the recognition meant a lot because it came from doing something she genuinely enjoys.

“Feels so amazing having my efforts recognized as I continue to do what I love! I love everything about being a digital creator, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. You truly never know who’s watching! “Can’t wait to show y’all what we have in store for you!” she added.

According to the announcement, Danielle is among a select group of creators participating in Meta’s first AI Creator Circle in Nigeria, an initiative aimed at helping creators explore the use of artificial intelligence to produce engaging digital content.

Danielle Edochie's social media post, announcing her selection, is below:

Fans celebrate with Danielle Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, including a reaction from her mother, who liked the post. Read the comments below:

Miaphen-Akande Patience commented:

"Mother and daughter carry grace and the father dey dance inside Judy bottle."

Doris Anyanwu wrote:

"Mother is winning, daughter is winning too Just imagine say this family no breakup."

Nonye Nikita said:

"ijele muba Nwa!!!" And d mumu was blushing. She saw that statement as a compliment. I saw it as a bigggg insorlt. Imagine!!! Muba Nwa? Is that all u worth?? Na wen I know say Yul no mean well for Judy Austin. E go do am for eyes vooooom."

Obasi Darlington said:

"In this life, it is not of him that runneth or willeth but of God that showeth mercy. People wey carry content for head no get reward, na person wey we dey see once in a pink moon wey come get Meta recognition."

Kate Abutu Amuta commented:

"They were the grace he carries but he decides to be caged."

Danielle Edochie comes under scrutiny

Legit.ng previously reported that a woman publicly called out Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter, Danielle Edochie.

In a viral clip, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues.

She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Source: Legit.ng