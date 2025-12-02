The Civil Defence , Correctional , Fire and Immigration Services Board ( CDCFIB ) postponed the opening of the portal for physical screening and document verification for shortlisted 2025 recruitment candidates

Maj Gen AM Jibril ( Rtd ), Secretary to the Board , apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked applicants for their patience

The board advised candidates to check the official recruitment portal and social media channels for updates on the new schedule

The Federal Government, through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has issued a fresh directive for candidates shortlisted for the 2025 recruitment exercise.

Portal opening postponed

2025 Recruitment: FG Announces Next Action for Immigration, Fire Service, Other Applicants

Source: Twitter

In a public announcement dated 1st December 2025, the CDCFIB confirmed that the portal for physical screening and document verification, initially scheduled to open on 1st December, has been postponed.

The board stated that the portal will now open “as soon as possible” and urged all shortlisted applicants to regularly check the official recruitment site, recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, for updates.

FG apologises for inconvenience

Maj Gen AM Jibril (Rtd), Secretary to the Board, said the postponement was necessary and thanked candidates for their patience.

“The CDCFIB apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the interest of applicants in the recruitment exercise,” Jibril said in the statement.

Updates to follow on official channels

The board also reassured applicants that further announcements regarding the recruitment schedule would be made through its official portal and social media platforms.

2025 Recruitment: FG Announces Next Action for Immigration, Fire Service, Other Applicants

Source: Twitter

Applicants are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unofficial sources to ensure they receive authentic information about the exercise.

2025 recruitment: CDCFIB releases 3 things applicants must do

Previously, Legit.ng reported that The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released vital guidelines for shortlisted candidates ahead of its online Computer-Based Test (CBT) phase of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The online exam is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 9.00am. According to a statement via X and signed by Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), Secretary of the Board, only candidates officially scheduled for the exercise would be allowed access to the examination portal.

The Board stressed that the CBT would be AI-proctored, with systems in place to detect and prevent malpractice, device manipulation, and third-party interference.

Source: Legit.ng