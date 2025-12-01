FAAN has begun reviewing alleged job racketeering in recruitment exercises conducted between 2015 and 2017, and in 2019

About 300 staff, especially from the Fire Service and AVSEC, may be affected by the exercise, with sources saying there is a possibility of demotion

FAAN’s management says the goal of the review is to ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to established regulations

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced a review of previous recruitment exercises, a move that may impact no fewer than 300 employees across various departments.

According to information obtained by The Guardian, FAAN management is probing recruitment rounds conducted between 2015 and 2017, as well as the 2019 intake popularly referred to as the “AFAKA Boys,” carried out under former Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, FAAN said its Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, has ordered an internal assessment to address concerns raised about some employment and placement procedures.

The agency noted that the review is part of efforts to strengthen professionalism, transparency, and compliance across its human resource operations.

Sources within FAAN alleged that the 2019 exercise breached federal government recruitment guidelines, prompting the ongoing verification. Many of those who may be affected are said to be staff in the Fire Service and Aviation Security (AVSEC) units.

The recruitment rounds in 2015–2016 and 2019 were reportedly targeted at Levels 4 and 6. However, some applicants with higher qualifications allegedly submitted lower-level certificates to secure employment.

The AFAKA Boys, numbering about 300, were recruited in two batches, while the 2015–2017 intake was also around 300, spread across several batches. Sources say those implicated may be demoted to lower ranks.

The source added that some of the 2019 recruits later presented their higher certificates and were upgraded, while others who lacked internal connections did not receive similar consideration. This prompted complaints from affected staff and eventually triggered the verification exercise now underway.

FAAN, in its statement signed by Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, reiterated that all recruitment and career progression processes follow established regulations aimed at ensuring fairness, competence, and organisational efficiency.

The agency assured staff that the ongoing review is part of efforts to uphold integrity in its administrative procedures.

