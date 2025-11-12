Africa Digital Media Awards

2025 Recruitment: CDCFIB Releases 3 Things Applicants Must Do To Scale Through During Online Test
Nigeria

2025 Recruitment: CDCFIB Releases 3 Things Applicants Must Do To Scale Through During Online Test

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  CDCFIB announced online CBT for 2025 recruitment to begin November 12 at 9 am in Abuja
  Only officially scheduled candidates allowed to log in as board warned against malpractice
  Applicants advised to use a stable internet and laptops while avoiding interruptions or violations

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released vital guidelines for shortlisted candidates ahead of its online Computer-Based Test (CBT) phase of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The online exam is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 12th November 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) releases a crucial update for shortlisted candidates ahead of tomorrow's online recruitment test
Just hours before the 2025 CDCFIB recruitment exam, the board warns candidates about one critical mistake that could ruin their chances. Photo credit: @CDCFIB
Source: Twitter

Only scheduled candidates permitted to log in

According to a statement via X and signed by Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), Secretary of the Board, only candidates officially scheduled for the exercise would be allowed access to the examination portal.

“All candidates must carefully study and adhere to the examination rules to avoid disqualification,” the statement read.

The Board stressed that the CBT would be AI-proctored, with systems in place to detect and prevent malpractice, device manipulation, and third-party interference.

Candidates urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices

CDCFIB advised candidates to ensure a stable internet connection, steady power supply, and a reliable device, preferably a laptop, for the online test.

While mobile phones and tablets may be used, the Board warned that interruptions such as calls or switching applications could trigger violation alerts.

“Repeated violations will result in automatic failure,” it cautioned.

Portal access and verification procedures

The statement further explained that the portal would open 30 minutes before each scheduled exam.

Candidates are to log into the Board’s portal at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng at their assigned exam window, complete the photo verification process, and remain in the virtual waiting room until the test begins automatically.

Applicants who experience disconnection during the test are permitted to rejoin within the allotted time and continue from where they stopped.

Board wishes candidates good luck

The CDCFIB sets strict new rules for its 2025 recruitment Computer-Based Test (CBT) — and ignoring them could instantly disqualify Civil Defence, Fire or Immigration Service hopefuls
The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) outlines essential steps applicants. Photo credit: @CDCFIB
Source: Twitter

Maj. Gen. Jibril concluded the announcement by wishing all participating applicants success, adding that adherence to the rules was crucial for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“Good luck to all participating applicants,” the statement ended.

CDCFIB issues fresh warning

Previously, Legit.ng reported that CDCFIB has cautioned applicants against falling victim to fake recruitment information circulating online, stressing that it has not authorised any individual or group to publish or distribute the list of shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise.

In a disclaimer issued via X, on Thursday, November 7, the Board warned the general public to disregard any unauthorised list of shortlisted candidates purportedly released by the CDCFIB.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform the general public that it has not authorised or contracted any individual or organisation to publish or circulate any list of shortlisted candidates for our ongoing recruitment exercise,” the statement read.

Civil service recruitment: FG begins shortlisting of candidates

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government started shortlisting candidates for recruitment into the Federal Civil Service, months after the announcement of over 70 job openings across various ministries and agencies.

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Mr Taiwo Hassan, explained that only candidates who submitted complete applications and met the criteria were selected for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Source: Legit.ng

