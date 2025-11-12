CDCFIB announced online CBT for 2025 recruitment to begin November 12 at 9 am in Abuja

Only officially scheduled candidates allowed to log in as board warned against malpractice

Applicants advised to use a stable internet and laptops while avoiding interruptions or violations

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released vital guidelines for shortlisted candidates ahead of its online Computer-Based Test (CBT) phase of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The online exam is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 12th November 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Only scheduled candidates permitted to log in

According to a statement via X and signed by Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), Secretary of the Board, only candidates officially scheduled for the exercise would be allowed access to the examination portal.

“All candidates must carefully study and adhere to the examination rules to avoid disqualification,” the statement read.

The Board stressed that the CBT would be AI-proctored, with systems in place to detect and prevent malpractice, device manipulation, and third-party interference.

Candidates urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices

CDCFIB advised candidates to ensure a stable internet connection, steady power supply, and a reliable device, preferably a laptop, for the online test.

While mobile phones and tablets may be used, the Board warned that interruptions such as calls or switching applications could trigger violation alerts.

“Repeated violations will result in automatic failure,” it cautioned.

Portal access and verification procedures

The statement further explained that the portal would open 30 minutes before each scheduled exam.

Candidates are to log into the Board’s portal at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng at their assigned exam window, complete the photo verification process, and remain in the virtual waiting room until the test begins automatically.

Applicants who experience disconnection during the test are permitted to rejoin within the allotted time and continue from where they stopped.

Board wishes candidates good luck

Maj. Gen. Jibril concluded the announcement by wishing all participating applicants success, adding that adherence to the rules was crucial for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“Good luck to all participating applicants,” the statement ended.

