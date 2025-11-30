Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has announced the beginning of a phased payment of gratuity dating back 20 years

The governor revealed that the total verified outstanding pensions exceed N60bn, reflecting more than 20 years dues

The payment comes as a relief to longsuffering retirees, who have waited for over two decades for their hard-earned gratuity

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has announced the commencement of the gradual payment of verified gratuity and pension arrears owed to retirees since 2001.

Speaking during his monthly media briefing at the Government House in Umuahia, the governor revealed that the total verified outstanding pensions exceed N60 billion, reflecting more than 20 years of unpaid dues.

Otti explained that the state government had carefully reviewed all pending pension claims in collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners to ensure that payments are accurate and properly verified before disbursement.

“It is disheartening that pensions have remained outstanding since 2001, but government is continuous. Whatever liabilities are handed over, we deal with them,” Otti said.

He reassured retirees that the government is committed to gradually settling their arrears.

Salaries and teachers’ payments prioritized

The governor further emphasized that current workers’ salaries are up to date, highlighting staff welfare as a key priority. Addressing a recent glitch affecting newly recruited teachers,

Otti stated:

“I have instructed everyone involved that they cannot have a weekend until every affected teacher is paid. By the end of Sunday, all impacted staff will receive their salaries.”

In addition, the state reopened its recruitment portal to hire 4,000 teachers, attracting 27,980 applications within two weeks. Otti assured the public that the process would be transparent, merit-based, and free from manipulation.

Boosting health and education

Abia’s recruitment of medical personnel is nearly complete, with some professionals coming from outside Nigeria.

Citing recent national assessments, Otti highlighted that Abia was rated the most prepared state for medical emergencies and also led the Kevlin Index for intra-city transport affordability.

Efforts to upgrade education continue, with 24 courses at the Abia State College of Education (Technical) and Architecture regaining accreditation. Development projects at Abia State University and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic includes practical student-led initiatives, such as producing waste buckets for the state environmental agency.

Infrastructure, revenue, and social welfare

Otti reported that road construction resumed after the rains, with contractors directed to accelerate work.

He also praised progress in land administration, revealing that 30,562 Certificates of Occupancy have been issued in just two-and-a-half years under the state’s 30-day policy.

Revenue recovery has been intensified, applied equally to all debtors, with due process and legal procedures strictly observed.

The governor also outlined improvements in power supply, school renovations, streetlights, water provision, and infrastructure at the NYSC camp in Bende.

Regarding social welfare, Otti confirmed ongoing support for the Nigerian Correctional Service, including perimeter fencing and building additional holding facilities to decongest cells.

He added that efforts to pardon minor offenders would continue as the year-end approaches.

Governor Otti concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparent governance, sustainable development, and prioritizing the welfare of both workers and retirees, promising that Abia is steadily moving toward the vision of a progressive and well-administered state.

