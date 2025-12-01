Full List: CDCFIB-Approved Physical Verification Centres for Immigration, Fire Service Screening
- The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has sent an important message to shortlisted applicants
- The Board has released the official list of physical verification centres across the country for the 2025 recruitment exercise
- The CDCFIB explained that the physical verification phase for shortlisted candidates remains a critical stage of the recruitment process
FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged.
The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.
As reported by The Punch, the board said applicants’ identities, documents, and physical fitness will be authenticated during the physical verification phase before they proceed to the final stage of selection.
Physical verification centres for immigration, fire service, NSCDC screening
Below is the complete list of CDCFIB-approved verification centres for the 2025 exercise:
- Abia State
NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia
NIS State Command, Adamawa
NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo
- Anambra State
NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka
- Bauchi State
NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi
- Bayelsa State
NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa
- Benue State
NIS State Command, Makurdi
- Borno State
NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri
NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar
- Delta State
NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba
- Ebonyi State
NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki
- Enugu State
Correctional Training Service, Enugu
- Edo State
NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City
- Ekiti State
NCoS State Command, Fayose Estate, Off Ado Road, Ado Ekiti
- Gombe State
NIS State Command, Gombe
- Imo State
Correctional Armed Squad Training School, Onitsha Road, By Assumpta Press Junction, Irete–Owerri
- Jigawa State
NCoS State Command, Along Takur Site, Dutse
- Kaduna State (Two approved centres)
Centre 1: Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa
Centre 2: Correctional Training School, Independence Way
- Kano State (Two approved centres)
Centre 1: Immigration Training School, Kano
Centre 2: NCoS State Command, No. 1 Mission Road, Bompai, Nasarawa
- Katsina State
NCoS State Command, Room 41, Dandagoro, Near Mega Filling Station, Federal Secretariat
- Kebbi State
Correctional Training College, Birnin Kebbi
- Kogi State
NIS State Command, Lokoja
- Kwara State
NCoS State Command, Behind Old Herald Newspapers Office, Flower Garden Area, Ilorin
- Lagos State (Three approved centres)
Centre 1: Correctional Training College, Kirikiri, Apapa
Centre 2: NIS Zonal Headquarters, Old Secretariat Road, GRA–Ikeja
Centre 3: Federal Fire Service Training School, Western Avenue, Ojuelegba
- Nasarawa State
NIS State Command, Nasarawa
- Niger State
NSCDC Zonal Office, Old State Secretariat Complex, Minna
- Ogun State
NSCDC College of Security Management, Abeokuta
- Ondo State
NCoS State Command, Opposite NDELA Office, Alagbaka, Akure
- Osun State
NCoS State Command, Adjacent Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo
- Oyo state
NCoS State Command, Opp. State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan
- Plateau State
Civil Defence Command and Staff College, Jos
- Rivers State
Immigration Training School, Ahoada
- Sokoto State
Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto
- Taraba State
NCoS State Command, Off Specialist Hospital Road, Jalingo
- Yobe State
NSCDC State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Damaturu
- Zamfara State
NCoS State Command, Temporary Office Malam Yahaya, Federal Secretariat Complex, Gusau
- FCT (Four approved centres)
Centre 1: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Hall, NCoS HQ, Airport Road
Centre 2: Mohammad Babandede Conference Hall, NIS HQ, Airport Road
Centre 3: FFS FCT Command, Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station
Centre 4: Dr Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC Headquarters, Airport Road
CDCFIB: How shortlisted candidates will write online exam
Recall that CDCFIB announced that all shortlisted candidates would write their recruitment exams online and warned that the portal would close on November 7, 2025.
The board stated that the online test would run from November 12 to 19, 2025, with no physical CBT centres used and applicants required to reschedule online.
Candidates were urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices as the Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent recruitment process.
CDCFIB warns immigration, fire service applicants
Legit.ng also reported that the CDCFIB warned applicants against fake recruitment lists circulating online.
The Board denied authorising anyone to publish or share shortlisted candidates.
Mrs Okeh Juliet urged applicants to follow only CDCFIB’s verified channels.
