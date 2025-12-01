The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has sent an important message to shortlisted applicants

The Board has released the official list of physical verification centres across the country for the 2025 recruitment exercise

The CDCFIB explained that the physical verification phase for shortlisted candidates remains a critical stage of the recruitment process

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged.

The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

As reported by The Punch, the board said applicants’ identities, documents, and physical fitness will be authenticated during the physical verification phase before they proceed to the final stage of selection.

Physical verification centres for immigration, fire service, NSCDC screening

Below is the complete list of CDCFIB-approved verification centres for the 2025 exercise:

Abia State

NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia

NIS State Command, Adamawa

NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo

Anambra State

NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka

Bauchi State

NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi

Bayelsa State

NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa

Benue State

NIS State Command, Makurdi

Borno State

NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri

NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar

Delta State

NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba

Ebonyi State

NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki

Enugu State

Correctional Training Service, Enugu

Edo State

NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City

Ekiti State

NCoS State Command, Fayose Estate, Off Ado Road, Ado Ekiti

Gombe State

NIS State Command, Gombe

Imo State

Correctional Armed Squad Training School, Onitsha Road, By Assumpta Press Junction, Irete–Owerri

Jigawa State

NCoS State Command, Along Takur Site, Dutse

Kaduna State (Two approved centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa

Centre 2: Correctional Training School, Independence Way

Kano State (Two approved centres)

Centre 1: Immigration Training School, Kano

Centre 2: NCoS State Command, No. 1 Mission Road, Bompai, Nasarawa

Katsina State

NCoS State Command, Room 41, Dandagoro, Near Mega Filling Station, Federal Secretariat

Kebbi State

Correctional Training College, Birnin Kebbi

Kogi State

NIS State Command, Lokoja

Kwara State

NCoS State Command, Behind Old Herald Newspapers Office, Flower Garden Area, Ilorin

Lagos State (Three approved centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Training College, Kirikiri, Apapa

Centre 2: NIS Zonal Headquarters, Old Secretariat Road, GRA–Ikeja

Centre 3: Federal Fire Service Training School, Western Avenue, Ojuelegba

Nasarawa State

NIS State Command, Nasarawa

Niger State

NSCDC Zonal Office, Old State Secretariat Complex, Minna

Ogun State

NSCDC College of Security Management, Abeokuta

Ondo State

NCoS State Command, Opposite NDELA Office, Alagbaka, Akure

Osun State

NCoS State Command, Adjacent Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo

Oyo state

NCoS State Command, Opp. State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan

Plateau State

Civil Defence Command and Staff College, Jos

Rivers State

Immigration Training School, Ahoada

Sokoto State

Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto

Taraba State

NCoS State Command, Off Specialist Hospital Road, Jalingo

Yobe State

NSCDC State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Damaturu

Zamfara State

NCoS State Command, Temporary Office Malam Yahaya, Federal Secretariat Complex, Gusau

FCT (Four approved centres)

Centre 1: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Hall, NCoS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 2: Mohammad Babandede Conference Hall, NIS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 3: FFS FCT Command, Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station

Centre 4: Dr Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC Headquarters, Airport Road

CDCFIB: How shortlisted candidates will write online exam

Recall that CDCFIB announced that all shortlisted candidates would write their recruitment exams online and warned that the portal would close on November 7, 2025.

The board stated that the online test would run from November 12 to 19, 2025, with no physical CBT centres used and applicants required to reschedule online.

Candidates were urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices as the Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent recruitment process.

CDCFIB warns immigration, fire service applicants

Legit.ng also reported that the CDCFIB warned applicants against fake recruitment lists circulating online.

The Board denied authorising anyone to publish or share shortlisted candidates.

Mrs Okeh Juliet urged applicants to follow only CDCFIB’s verified channels.

Source: Legit.ng