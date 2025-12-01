Africa Digital Media Awards

Full List: CDCFIB-Approved Physical Verification Centres for Immigration, Fire Service Screening
Nigeria

Full List: CDCFIB-Approved Physical Verification Centres for Immigration, Fire Service Screening

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has sent an important message to shortlisted applicants
  • The Board has released the official list of physical verification centres across the country for the 2025 recruitment exercise
  • The CDCFIB explained that the physical verification phase for shortlisted candidates remains a critical stage of the recruitment process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged.

The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

As reported by The Punch, the board said applicants’ identities, documents, and physical fitness will be authenticated during the physical verification phase before they proceed to the final stage of selection.

Physical verification centres for immigration, fire service, NSCDC screening

Below is the complete list of CDCFIB-approved verification centres for the 2025 exercise:

  • Abia State

NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia

NIS State Command, Adamawa

NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo

  • Anambra State

NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka

  • Bauchi State

NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi

  • Bayelsa State

NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa

  • Benue State

NIS State Command, Makurdi

  • Borno State

NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri

NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar

  • Delta State

NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba

  • Ebonyi State

NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki

  • Enugu State

Correctional Training Service, Enugu

  • Edo State

NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City

  • Ekiti State

NCoS State Command, Fayose Estate, Off Ado Road, Ado Ekiti

  • Gombe State

NIS State Command, Gombe

  • Imo State

Correctional Armed Squad Training School, Onitsha Road, By Assumpta Press Junction, Irete–Owerri

  • Jigawa State

NCoS State Command, Along Takur Site, Dutse

  • Kaduna State (Two approved centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa

Centre 2: Correctional Training School, Independence Way

  • Kano State (Two approved centres)

Centre 1: Immigration Training School, Kano

Centre 2: NCoS State Command, No. 1 Mission Road, Bompai, Nasarawa

  • Katsina State

NCoS State Command, Room 41, Dandagoro, Near Mega Filling Station, Federal Secretariat

  • Kebbi State

Correctional Training College, Birnin Kebbi

  • Kogi State

NIS State Command, Lokoja

  • Kwara State

NCoS State Command, Behind Old Herald Newspapers Office, Flower Garden Area, Ilorin

  • Lagos State (Three approved centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Training College, Kirikiri, Apapa

Centre 2: NIS Zonal Headquarters, Old Secretariat Road, GRA–Ikeja

Centre 3: Federal Fire Service Training School, Western Avenue, Ojuelegba

  • Nasarawa State

NIS State Command, Nasarawa

  • Niger State

NSCDC Zonal Office, Old State Secretariat Complex, Minna

  • Ogun State

NSCDC College of Security Management, Abeokuta

  • Ondo State

NCoS State Command, Opposite NDELA Office, Alagbaka, Akure

  • Osun State

NCoS State Command, Adjacent Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo

  • Oyo state

NCoS State Command, Opp. State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan

  • Plateau State

Civil Defence Command and Staff College, Jos

  • Rivers State

Immigration Training School, Ahoada

  • Sokoto State

Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto

  • Taraba State

NCoS State Command, Off Specialist Hospital Road, Jalingo

  • Yobe State

NSCDC State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Damaturu

  • Zamfara State

NCoS State Command, Temporary Office Malam Yahaya, Federal Secretariat Complex, Gusau

  • FCT (Four approved centres)

Centre 1: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Hall, NCoS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 2: Mohammad Babandede Conference Hall, NIS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 3: FFS FCT Command, Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station

Centre 4: Dr Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC Headquarters, Airport Road

CDCFIB: How shortlisted candidates will write online exam

Recall that CDCFIB announced that all shortlisted candidates would write their recruitment exams online and warned that the portal would close on November 7, 2025.

The board stated that the online test would run from November 12 to 19, 2025, with no physical CBT centres used and applicants required to reschedule online.

Candidates were urged to ensure stable internet and proper devices as the Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent recruitment process.

CDCFIB warns immigration, fire service applicants

Legit.ng also reported that the CDCFIB warned applicants against fake recruitment lists circulating online.

The Board denied authorising anyone to publish or share shortlisted candidates.

Mrs Okeh Juliet urged applicants to follow only CDCFIB’s verified channels.

Source: Legit.ng

