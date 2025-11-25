The Network for Peace and Development (NPD) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and security chiefs for the successful rescue of 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi state.

Presidential directive credited for success

Tinubu, Matawalle, Security Chiefs Hailed for Rescue of 24 Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Executive Director, Rev. Moses Adamu, the group described the rescue as “a divine victory and a resounding testament to decisive presidential leadership.” Rev. Adamu praised Tinubu for his prompt and firm directive that ensured the girls were returned safely.

“To the glory of God Almighty, our daughters are back home alive and unharmed,” he said. “This miracle did not happen by chance. It is the direct result of Mr. President’s fatherly resolve when he ordered Dr. Bello Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi State and ensure the girls were brought back alive. That single instruction changed everything.”

Matawalle’s presence hailed as pivotal

The NPD also singled out Dr. Matawalle for special commendation, describing his presence in Kebbi State as the turning point in the operation.

“Dr. Matawalle did not sit in Abuja issuing press releases. He moved to the theatre of operation, coordinated the forces on ground, and led from the front. Today, Kebbi and the entire nation are celebrating because of his courage and commitment,” the statement read.

Security forces praised for execution

Rev. Adamu further lauded the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the troops who carried out what he called “a flawless rescue mission.” He added that the personnel worked tirelessly in difficult terrain, motivated by strong leadership at the top.

Community support highlighted

The Network revealed that it collaborated closely with federal security agencies throughout the eight-day ordeal, providing local intelligence and mobilising community hunters. “We saw first-hand the determination of our security agencies when they are backed by a President who means business,” Rev. Adamu said.

Tribute to fallen vice principal

While celebrating the rescue, the NPD mourned the death of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, who was killed during the attack, and prayed for his soul.

The group called for sustained efforts to secure schools across the country, declaring: “Today, Mr. President, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and our security forces have shown that no child will be abandoned in the hands of criminals as long as this administration is in power.”

Source: Legit.ng