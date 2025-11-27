Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has declared that Friday, November 28, would be a public holiday in the state. This was to respect and honour the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

This is as the burial of the late Islamic scholar was scheduled for the same day in line with Islamic rites.

Bauchi declares Friday, November 28, as a public holiday Photo Credit: Original

Source: UGC

Source: Legit.ng