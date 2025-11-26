Former APC Spokesman Bags International Appointment, Details Emerge on Top Role
The Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), a U.S.-based international cooperation group, has named Nigerian politician and diplomat Ambassador Timi Frank as its new Senior Advisor. The role is aimed at helping strengthen ties between African cities and communities in the United States through city partnerships, youth programmes, and cultural exchanges.
The announcement was made on November 25 in San Francisco, California, as GFCA highlighted its plans to deepen long-term cooperation with Africa.
GFCA’s Executive Director, Jonathan Ginsberg, said Frank’s political background and diplomatic work make him a strong addition to the team. He praised Frank’s experience across Africa, saying it would help the organisation push its mission of connecting cities and empowering young people.
Frank previously served as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has been active in issues of governance, accountability, and citizen participation. Internationally, he also represents the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) as Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East.
In his new position, Frank will guide GFCA’s efforts to build stronger partnerships between African and American cities. He is expected to support programmes in education, public service, innovation, culture, and youth leadership.
Reacting to the appointment, Frank said he felt honoured to join GFCA at a time when people-to-people diplomacy is shaping Africa–U.S. relations. He described the role as both a privilege and a responsibility.
He also expressed excitement about helping expand “friendship city” partnerships and creating more opportunities for young people in both regions.
GFCA, based in California’s Bay Area, is an independent non-profit organisation focused on promoting global cooperation through dialogue, cultural exchange, and joint community development.
With Frank’s entry into the leadership team, the association says it is ready to expand its work across Africa and strengthen cross-regional collaboration.
