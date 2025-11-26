China pledges support for Nigeria’s port modernisation, automation projects

China has pledged strong technical and diplomatic support to help Nigeria modernise and automate its seaports, drawing on its experience operating 52 fully automated ports

China also reaffirmed support for Nigeria’s IMO Council bid and offered training opportunities, scholarships and broader maritime cooperation

Nigeria, in turn, sought deeper collaboration in port digitalisation, maritime security and blue economy development, aiming to build on recent gains

The government of the People’s Republic of China has pledged strong technical and diplomatic support for Nigeria’s efforts to modernise and automate its seaport operations.

The commitment was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

China backs Nigeria’s push for modern, fully digitalised ports

Source: UGC

According to the statement, China’s Vice Minister of Transport, Li Yang, gave the assurance during a bilateral meeting with Minister Adegboyega Oyetola on 24 November 2025 in London. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a dedicated Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, describing it as a decisive step toward transforming Nigeria’s maritime landscape.

Li Yang noted that China operates 52 fully automated ports—one of the highest figures globally—signalling the country’s capacity and readiness to assist Nigeria’s transition from manual processes to a fully digital port environment.

He explained that China’s automated systems have improved trade efficiency, reduced vessel turnaround time, strengthened port security through smart surveillance, and cut down human error via integrated digital platforms.

He said a similar approach tailored to Nigeria’s needs could significantly boost the competitiveness of Africa’s largest economy.

The Vice Minister outlined areas where China is prepared to collaborate, including smart port infrastructure, cargo-handling automation, digital gate systems, electronic customs procedures and advanced maritime communication technologies.

He also reaffirmed China’s support for Nigeria in the upcoming International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council election, highlighting the long-standing partnership between both countries.

Li Yang added that Chinese companies already play an important role in Nigeria’s rail, road, and port development sectors and announced China’s willingness to expand maritime education opportunities for young Nigerians through scholarships and specialised training programmes.

He also invited Oyetola to next year’s Sustainable Transport Summit in China and disclosed that a draft Memorandum of Understanding is being prepared to strengthen maritime cooperation.

Nigeria Seeks Deeper Technical Collaboration

In his response, Minister Oyetola expressed appreciation for China’s continued partnership and its pledge to support Nigeria’s IMO Council bid. He emphasised Nigeria’s interest in deepening collaboration across several strategic areas, including port digitalisation, maritime safety, shipbuilding, inland waterways, seafarer training, blue economy investments and environmental protection.

Oyetola highlighted Nigeria’s improved maritime security, noting that the country has recorded zero piracy incidents along its waters in the last four years, with similar progress observed across the Gulf of Guinea. He credited the success to sustained surveillance, regional partnerships and the deployment of Deep Blue security assets.

The minister also sought China’s assistance in tackling Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing through satellite monitoring, enhanced tracking systems and joint enforcement efforts. He identified fisheries and aquatic resource development as critical pillars of Nigeria’s blue economy growth strategy and called for targeted Chinese support.

Both countries concluded the meeting with commitments to strengthen maritime ties, advance technical cooperation and finalise the forthcoming MoU that will outline new areas of partnership.

Source: Legit.ng