Comrade Timi Frank, a political activist and former APC deputy spokesperson has congratulated Dr Nnaemeka Umerah

Umerah, a Nigerian-born American professor, recently received the Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award for his volunteer service and nation-building efforts

Frank urged the Nigerian government to recognise Umerah's achievements, inspiring him and others to contribute more to the country

Abuja, FCT - Comrade Time Frank, a political activist and former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Dr. Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-born American professor of Medicine, on being conferred with the Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award reportedly recognises individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to volunteer service and building a stronger nation.

Time Frank, a political activist, has congratulated Nnaemeka Umerah, a Nigerian-American professor, on being conferred with the Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo credit: AEISCID, X/@JoeBiden

Source: UGC

Reacting, Frank commended the award, describing it as "a well-deserved recognition". He praised Umerah as "a shining light not only in Nigeria but also in the diaspora".

Nnaemeka Umerah's achievements

Umerah's contributions to nation-building have been significant. In Nigeria, he has built one of the largest orphanages, renovated schools across the country, and provided boreholes in rural communities in Northern Nigeria.

His philanthropic efforts have positively impacted lives across various political zones.

Frank asks Nigerian govt to honour Umerah

Frank urged the Nigerian government to emulate the US government's gesture of honouring Umerah's achievements at home.

He said this recognition will inspire Umerah and others to contribute more to the country.

"It is an honour well deserved on your part considering your years of contributions to better humanity both in Nigeria and in the United States of America," Frank said.

"For us, we are happy to celebrate this milestone and identify with your achievements as a humanist and a philanthropist of high repute. Thank you for making Nigeria and Nigerians proud."

Nigerian businesswoman Aisha Achimugu bags award

In a related development, business magnate Dr Aisha Achimugu, OFR, won the 2024 African Female Business Leader of the Year.

The Felak Concept Group CEO received the award on Saturday, 13 July 2024, at the African Achievers Awards in the House of Parliament, UK.

She was honoured with the laurel for her contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and Africa.

Source: Legit.ng