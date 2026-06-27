Alexx Ekubo’s family has publicly demanded answers, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death and burial

A relative claims the family is seeking clarity on the events leading up to his passing and dismissed claims that their concerns are property-related

The family also spoke about strange observations on the late actor’s remains, sparking fresh public interest in the case

The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has raised fresh concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death and burial.

Clinton Ekubo, a relative of the movie star, took to Facebook to demand clarity, insisting that the family deserves transparent answers.

Alexx Ekubo’s relative shares explosive allegations that spark debate. Credit: @clintonekubo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earllier reported that Clinton called out the actor's stepmother, claiming she sidelined other family members, including his biological mother and sister, from his burial preparation.

In a recent post, he said:

“One thing people don’t know is that we are Aro’s. We live with honour and dignity. And the Ekubo Okwareke Family are peaceful in all their dealings; go and verify."

Clinton also raised concerns about physical signs observed on the actor’s body.

“How come the blood clot on his left eyes? What happened that he was brought to the hospital dead at arrival? This is an indoor thing, but because nobody was there to explain or give details on what happened to our great son during our meeting. We demand an explanation as Alex is resting in peace. He has always been a peaceful son.”

He expressed dissatisfaction with the way the burial was conducted, alleging that it was rushed and left family members unhappy.

“I raised this issue from the beginning and I was asked to be calm till after the burial. People who attended the burial will tell you that the members of the family were never happy with the death and the way the burial was rushed. Note this, Ekubo Okwareke Family as a whole own the corpse. That was why we went to the hospital to pick his corpse and refused any of his friends’ directions on where to take him to. Because we have custom and tradition. A great appreciation to his wonderful friends.”

Clinton further stated that the family is still seeking answers about the actor’s final moments.

“Reports indicate that he was brought to the hospital and declared dead on arrival. The family would appreciate clarification regarding the events leading up to that moment, the medical care he was receiving, and where he was being treated prior to his death. These are some of the questions which the family deserves clarity and transparent answers. Seeking answer is not an act of hostility or ridicule; it is a call for accountability and closure for a grieving family.”

He dismissed claims circulating online that the family is after the actor’s properties.

“Bloggers carrying the narrative that the family are after his properties is a let down and a big insult to my family. In my previous post I said, TAKE PROPERTIES ASIDE AND GIVE US DETAILS ON WHAT HAPPENED AND HOW IT HAPPENED.”

The family insists that their demand is not out of hostility but a quest for accountability and closure.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo’s relative demands

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Jennifer Godsmercy said:

"You this man, from the onset you've been trying to force it down our throats that you are related to Alex..ok agreed. And I ask you again...have you gotten the visibility you've been craving for? Have you been monetized yet? Cuz what's the clout chasing for? You've literally posted all the videos you had with this family in their mourning state, including where you were just opening every doors in their house on the burial day. Ogini Oga???"

Adaeze Osunkwo said:

"You are a prodigal son, that just come home and wants to know all that has been happening good for you but allow Alex to rest in peace."

Lisa Rutendo Kachidza said:

"Please oga deal with your issues offline and let the young man rest in peace, you're an elder and should know how to deal with family issues not in public. Alex wanted his private life off social media please respect his wishes....Let him rest in peace na."

Cecilia Obiora said:

"That question should not have come to the social media in the first place, you should have scheduled a private meeting with those that have answers to your questions than public scrutiny! Gather some of his close friends and arrange a meeting with his mother and other members of your family and allow the privacy Alex requested for!"

Alexx Ekubo’s family member demands answers over disturbing claims. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng